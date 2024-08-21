Hulk Hogan Jokingly Asks If He Should Body Slam Kamala Harris

Forget Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris. What about Hulk Hogan vs Kamala Harris at Super Slam?! Cue John Cena music. The wrestler recently entertained the idea of body-slamming Vice President Kamala Harris.

Honestly, given the political climate, it probably wasn't the best joke to make. I wonder if Secret Service will be knocking at Hogan's door following the comment. Still, the crowd apparently loved the idea. Hogan hit the Thirsty Cowboy in Ohio to promote his new Real American beer.

Hogan initially said he wanted to ignite America with his beer. However, he since took sides with Trump and jokingly threatened to showcase some of his wrestling moves on Harris for the crowd.

"Want me to body slam somebody? You want me to body slam Kamala Harris?" he asked crowd, according to the video obtained by TMZ. "I said, 'Do you want me to body slam Kamala Harris?'"

He further asked the crowd if they wanted him to use various wrestling moves on Harris. "You want me to drop a leg on Kamala?" he said. "Is Kamala a chameleon? Is she Indian?"

Hulk Hogan Questions Kamala Harris' Race

The politician is biracial with her father Jamaican-American and her mother Indian-American. Hogan then made a stereotypical Native American greeting on stage. He tried to backtrack realizing he may cause controversy. "I'm gonna get heat for that one, brother," Hogan said on stage. "That was not me, that was the beer talking."

Hogan's comments comes after he attended the Republican National Convention in support of Trump. He made a fiery speech supporting the former president for president.

"I can't wait. This is gonna be like body slamming [Andre] The Giant at Wrestlemania," Hogan began. "You know, I sat back and watched the borders collapsed, I watched the economy collapse. I watched the price of gas, the price of food, everything, just do an upside down flip.

"When they took a shot at my hero, Donald Trump, I realized I couldn't be silent anymore. You know, I had to step up, I had to be a real American just like all of these real Americans here and Donald Trump. I have a voice, too, and I want people to know it's time to talk. It's time not to be silent anymore," Hogan said.