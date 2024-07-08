Hulk Hogan in Hot Water Over Alleged Racist Firing

Hulk Hogan's past catches up with him once again. His past displays of racism and using racial slurs freely drags his reputation from the mud. Moreover, his actions sullies his legend with countless fans. Now, he's adding to the laundry list of controversies with new accusations.

Recently, Hulk Hogan and his team hires influencer Essence Jenai as an ambassador for his new 'Real American Beer.' However, this clearly doesn't last long when Essence reveals Hogan and company fire her the very next day. The contract states the partnership lasts for a week but they only keep her on board for a day.

She alleges racism, stating that Hulk lets her go upon immediately learning she's Black. In addition, she explains that Hogan employs new, white ambassadors right after, giving credence to her claims.

Texts Leak, Proving Shady Firing from Hulk Hogan

Additionally, Essence shares texts from Hulk Hogan's team revealing their shady nature with their former ambassador. The text reads, "Essence. You didn't do anything wrong at all in fact, I'm sure you did great. But this client wants us to cancel the rest of the events this week. I'm really sorry!"

She responds confused, unsure what the angle is for Hogan's team. "Omg! Are they only taking me off the events?" she asks. "Or are they canceling the events completely?" The team swears by the latter.

The kicker? Hulk's team never cancels the events. They lie in order to make themselves look better when they move forward with the new white ambassadors.

This goes in direct contrast to what Hulk Hogan says on Fox News. He insists in public on bridging the gap socially and politically by bonding over his beer. "We are more alike than we are different, but we really need to sit down and have a conversation," he emphasizes at the time. "So that's why Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer, brother, is going to bring America back together one beer at a time."

Evidently, he's just selling Hulkamaniacs an advertisement over any sincere interest in a 'dialogue.' He is a wrestler after all. It's clearly all just another wrasslin' promo.