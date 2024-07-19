Hulk Hogan Brings Hulkamania To RNC On Behalf Of Donald Trump, And WWE Fans Are Going Crazy

The last time we heard Hulk Hogan prior to his speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention, he was promoting his Real American Beer brand. Now, he's promoting who he believes to be a Real American President in Donald Trump. Many people questioned why Hogan spoke at the convention. Now that he has, it's up to the public to decide if Hogan can sway people into supporting the presidential nominee for the Republicans.

Hogan isn't known for having notable political viewpoints. However, now it seems as though the Hulkster has had a change of heart. Hogan spoke to Fox News before his RNC appearance, detailing his reasoning. "I can't wait. This is gonna be like body slamming [Andre] The Giant at Wrestlemania," Hogan began. "You know, I sat back and watched the borders collapsed, I watched the economy collapse. I watched the price of gas, the price of food, everything, just do an upside down flip.

"When they took a shot at my hero, Donald Trump, I realized I couldn't be silent anymore. You know, I had to step up, I had to be a real American just like all of these real Americans here and Donald Trump. I have a voice, too, and I want people to know it's time to talk. It's time not to be silent anymore," Hogan said.

Hulk Hogan Fights For Former President Donald Trump At The 2024 RNC

Fans all over social media spoke on their feelings regarding Hogan's speech. "It's Hulk Hogan's party now, brother," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user said before Hogan's speech.

"Hulk Hogan cutting a promo at the RNC is something I didn't expect. I love it," one Hulkamaniac stated. "I don't care who you are, seeing Hulk Hogan rip his clothes off to reveal a Trump/Vance shirt at the RNC is something nobody ever imagined would ever happen. This is the WILDEST timeline."

Others, however, were less enthusiastic. "Hulk Hogan, bandage and morons. I think I'm watch[ing] something else but I can't stop," a baffled detractor comments. Indeed, spectators are split down the middle in the midst of the Hulkster's presence. One thing is for sure: Hogan's presence was quite the moment along the course of American politics.