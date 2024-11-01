Hugh Hewitt Stalks Off Live Talk Show Then Quits Washington Post

We live in fraught political times. Emotions are running high in the last frantic days before we elect a new president - make that VERY high. Just ask Hugh Hewitt. The conservative radio host and Washington Post contributing columnist reached the frayed end of his tether today while he was a panelist on First Look, a Washington Post live show. The host was Post Associate Editor Jonathan Capehart and the other guest was Ruth Marcus, a columnist and associate editor for the Post.

The fireworks started when the topic of election fraud came up.

Per CNN, Capehart posed this question to Marcus and Hewitt: "Is it me, or does it seem like, this week, Donald Trump is laying the groundwork for contesting the election by complaining that cheating was taking place in Pennsylvania by suing Bucks County for alleged irregularities?"

The fuse was now lit!

Ruth Marcus Staked Out Her Opinion On Trump's Legal Maneuvers Regarding Election Fraud

Then Hugh Hewitt Heatedly Jumped Into The Fray

Marcus said per CNN, "No election can be fair in Donald Trump's mind unless Donald Trump wins it."

At that juncture, Hewitt took the gloves off.

"I've just got to say we are newspeople even though we're with the opinion section. It's got to be reported — Bucks County was reversed by the court and instructed to open up extra days because they violated the law and told people to go home. So, that lawsuit was by the Republican National Committee, and it was successful."

Hewitt was alluding to the Republican National Committee's and the Trump campaign's legal efforts to advocate for additional time for mail-in voting in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Per the outlet, "On Wednesday morning, the campaign filed a lawsuit claiming the county had illegally turned away "many" voters before Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline to apply in person. A Pennsylvania judge sided with the trio on the same day."

Jonathan Capehart Bristled At Hugh Hewitt

The Two Got Into An Argument

Capehart felt that Hewitt was lecturing him and took further issue with Hewitt's credibility. "I don't appreciate being lectured about reporting when, Hugh, many times you come here saying lots of things that aren't based in fact."

That was enough for Hewitt. He said, ""I will not come back, Jonathan, how's that? I'm done. This is the most unfair election ad I have ever been a part of." He yanked out his earpiece and hurried off camera. (He and Marcus were appearing virtually.)

Capehart tried to continue with Marcus, but technical difficulties finally put an end to the broadcast.

Hewitt Had Been Writing For The Post Since 2017

He Reportedly Confirmed His Resignation To Fox News

According to CNN via Fox News, Hewitt said, ""I have in fact quit the Post but I was only writing a column for them every six weeks or so."