Howie Mandel Refutes Reports His Wife Was Drunk When She Took Nasty Fall In New Update

Howie Mandel has had a rough couple of days. The America's Got Talent judge had to rush his wife to the hospital when she took a nasty fall. Previously, Mandel believed she was drunk, but he revealed the truth on what happened.

"First of all, she wasn't drunk," Mandel, 68, told TMZ on Tuesday. "I'm going to tell you the truth: she took gummies. So it's not an alcohol problem, she was on pot."

Mandel's wife got out of bed in the middle of the evening and took a really nasty fall. Mandel didn't realize how bad the injury was. He added, "I put her on the bed and tried to give her ice. And I didn't have ice so I gave her cans of soda to put on her head...then she threw them across the room. I didn't know it was cut so bad, and I wanted it to stop swelling."

However, Mandel realized that he could see the bone of her skull, so he called hotel staff and asked for emergency responders. He didn't know what to say to them, "I don't know, but there's blood everywhere." Security met Mandel who described the scene, "There's blood everywhere, there's Coke cans that have been thrown across the room. They're taking pictures."

Howie Mandel's Wife Injured

Initially, security thought he attacked his wife so they separated them. He said, "They had me leave the room and asked her what happened. She kept saying, 'I don't know.' Then she started laughing, because she realized how this was going."

While Mandel accused his wife of being tipsy, he soon learned the truth. "We partied," Mandel recalled. "It was too much. And [Terry] was tipsy. I did not know that, and in the middle of the night she got up and, I don't know where she was headed, but she headed into the wall."

He added, "And she fell and hit the wainscoting. She hit that as she went down. She slipped, went down, hit that on her eye, then fell on the floor, and broke her cheek."

His wife ended up having severe bruising and also lacerations to her forehead and left eye. Mandel described the scene as a horror movie. "I turn on the light, I look, I look around the bed. She's in the corner, face down, and I didn't know she'd cut her head. But blood is pooling," he shared.