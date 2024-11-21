How Your Sneakers Are Holding You Back From A Killer Workout

Nothing completes the perfect gym out like that cute pair of sneakers. However while it may be aesthetically pleasing, your sneakers may be holding you back from a killer workout. Experts are now arguing that you ditch your shoes at the gym and here is why.

How Your Sneakers Are Holding You Back

If you are a frequent gym visitor, or absorb a lot of fitness content online this may not be new to you. Many people have seen the giant, beefy guy take off his sneakers before he starts lifting those heavy weights. Turns out he isn't bizarre, he is actually onto something.

The NY Post shares, "Plenty of podiatrists, trainers, and even orthopedic surgeons say there are upsides of working out sans footwear." So, what are those upsides? Nick Clayton, the personal training program manager for the National Strength and Conditioning Association, shared some of the many benefits.

He stated, "Going barefoot offers a number of benefits for balance, mobility, and coordination." Who would have thought that your sneakers were holding you back from proper balance and coordination?

How Does It Work?

With your bare feet (or socked feet) planted firmly on the ground, your body is able to pick up on messages it may have missed had you been wearing shoes. It provides feedback to the nervous system, helps strengthen deep muscles, and stabilizes your feet. All of which can help weak joints such as the ankles and knees to strengthen as well.

Functional podiatrist Emily Splichal, D.P.M. explained, "when you stimulate the nerves of the foot, you get a better understanding of what you're standing on and how you're stepping." Basically, your sneakers are holding you back because they block that communication between the ground and your foot.

If you do a squat with and without shoes you will notice the difference. That is because without shoes you will be more aware of other parts of your body, such as your hips. Furthermore, Splichal argues that "you have much more core stability when you are barefoot."

While I am not suggesting that you take off your socks and shoes and run around the gym, it is something to consider the next time you go to lift heavy weights or do socks. Now you are aware that those cute sneakers may be the thing that is holding you back.