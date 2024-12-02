How Willie Nelson And Frank Sinatra Became The Best Of Friends And Why Nelson Called Him His Favorite Singer

When you are in the business as long as Willie Nelson you are sure to make some friends. While the singer became close and collaborated with many stars, including Toby Keith and Snoop Dogg, he did have his favorites. Willie Nelson shares his unique relationship with Frank Sinatra and explains why he is one of his favorite singers.

Willie Nelson Shows Some Love To Frank Sinatra

When sharing his admiration for other singers one name seemed to come up more than the rest. On several occasions, Willie Nelson mentioned how talented he thought Frank Sinatra was. Not only did Nelson admire his fellow singer, but he developed a friendship with him as well.

Although the two singers stuck to their own careers in different musical styles, their careers did overlap from time to time. The two were in promotional videos together and even performed together on some occasions. Nelson shared with Taste of Country that his "biggest regret biggest regret" is that although the two played a concert in 'Vegas or somewhere,' Nelson couldn't spend time with Sinatra after."

That wasn't the only time Nelson mentioned his dear friend. He also told American Songwriter that not only was Sinatra his great friend, but he was also his favorite singer. Nelson proved that the love and admiration went beyond just musical skills when he shared, "I loved his choice of songs. I loved his lifestyle. I loved his acting."

It is truly incredible to see how one talented individual can admire and respect another talented individual so much. In a world full of competition and trying to best one another, it is refreshing to see two talented individuals supporting one another instead.

