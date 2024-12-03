How Vince Gill And Wife Amy Grant Met For The First Time

Vince Gill and Amy Grant are one of the most enduring and charming couples in the entertainment world. They are seemingly on the same page, musically and emotionally. She's won six Grammys. He has 18 CMA awards. Sounds like they had plenty in common! Married since 2000, they seem as tight as ever. If you have wondered how these successful songbirds first met, we have their sweet story right here for you.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Their meet-cute will touch your heart. The Queen of Christian Pop and the Nicest Guy in Nashville really belonged together.

Vince Gill And Amy Grant Met In 1993 When They Worked On His Christmas Show

They Hit It Off Fast

Per American Songwriter via People, they were on set doing Christmas with Vince Gill. Grant quickly warmed to his friendly and reassuring manner. She remembered, "I just walked into the rehearsal space, and Vince came over and put his arm around and said, 'Hey, unknit that brow. It's going to be OK.' I remember saying, 'Wow, thank you for saying that.'"

For his part, though, Gill was bowled over by something about Grant. It caught his eye - and his heart. "I just remember the smile. That's all I can remember... It was a staggering smile that stopped me."

That smile made a mighty big impression on the singer. Enough that he wanted to pen a song about her. Gill recalls saying to his collaborator, Pete Wasner, "'Let's write a song about Amy Grant's smile.' He said, 'Do you even know her?' I said, 'Not very well, but she's sure got a great smile.'" Wow! Nice!

'Whenever You Come Around' Was The Romantic Song Gill Did For Grant

The Heartfelt Number Charted At No. 2

Amy Grant loved the tune. "He played that song and all I could think was, 'Gah, lucky girl.'" They have been married for 24 years and they share a daughter named Corrina. Per People, Grant has three kids from her previous marriage; Gill has a daughter from his earlier marriage. They have evidently made their blended family work. Congratulations to Vince and Amy for finding true love and making it last!