How To Watch The Macy's Day Parade: Start Time, Streaming, And What Channel To Tune In

The time to watch the 98th annual Macy's Day Parade is looming on the horizon. But how can you watch it, and what can you look forward to? We'll make sure you get the correct streaming times and channel to watch the 2024 Thanksgiving Macy's Day Parade!

Videos by Wide Open Country

Where can I watch the 2024 Macy's Day Parade?

The main channel you can watch the 2024 Thanksgiving Macy's Day Parade is on NBC. You can access NBC either through your cable TV, the NPC mobile app, or through the NBC website.

Another way you can tune into the Macy's Day Parade is through Peacock. If you already have a subscription, which can cost you $7.99 a month at minimum, you'll be able to watch the parade from there. As a reminder, Peacock is only available to people in the US.

Otherwise, if you want to watch the parade in person, it'll be happening in New York City. The route starts on West 77th Street and Central Park West, then ends at Macy's Herald Square on 34th Street. To get the best spots, you should probably arrive a couple of hours before the show begins.

When will the parade begin streaming?

The 2024 Thanksgiving Macy's Day Parade will start on November 28 at 8:30 AM ET/5:30 AM PT, so this is the best time to tune in and begin streaming. It will end around 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT, so the parade will be streaming for around three and a half hours.

What balloons will appear in the parade?

One of the biggest spectacles of the Thanksgiving Macy's Day Parade is the balloons, and 2024 has a total of 22 balloons planned. These are just some of the notable balloons confirmed by Macy's itself to appear:

Pikachu & Eevee

Minnie Mouse

Bluey

Goku

Spider-Man

Pillsbury Doughboy

Ronald McDonald

Kung Fu Panda's Po

Who is hosting the parade?

In 2024, the hosts for the Thanksgiving Macy's Day Parade will be the familiar Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and Hoda Kotb. These three are the stars of NBC's Today show, and they are returning hosts from 2023.

Who will be performing at the parade?

There are plenty of singers and celebrities who are confirmed to perform during the Thanksgiving parade. Here are just a few of the people you may recognize at the parade: