The McLuskys are back, and, judging from the trailer for the new season, they're definitely not better than ever. The Jeremy Renner-starrer Mayor of Kingstown returns for its Season 2 premiere Sunday, Jan. 15th on Paramount+. Here's everything you need to know to stream the hit Taylor Sheridan crime drama, whether you plan to watch on your TV, mobile device or laptop.

How to Get Paramount+

Like the first season of the gritty prison show, new episodes of Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 will drop every Sunday exclusively on Paramount+. And if you're looking to play catch-up, all episodes of Mayor of Kingstown's first season are now streaming on Paramount+.

You can download the Paramount+ app on your Smart TV, Apple or Android mobile device, or gaming console. Alternatively, you can subscribe to Paramount+ as a premium channel on other streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, The Roku Channel and YouTube.

Planning to watch Mayor of Kingstown on your laptop? You can access the streaming service at the Paramount+ website.

Paramount+ Subscription Plans

There are two types of Paramount+ subscription plans available: a cheaper, ad-based tier, and a more expensive tier with fewer ads. Paramount+ offers a 7-day free trial for both plans, and students get 25% off their subscription fee.

The Essential Plan is the basic streaming option. It'll cost you $4.99 per month ($49.99 per year), and it includes ads. But you'll still get the entire library of shows and movies, as well as 24/7 live CBS News.

For $9.99 per month ($99.99 per year), you can subscribe to the Premium Plan for HD and 4K viewing, as well as offline download options (meaning you can download an episode of Mayor of Kingstown and watch it on an airplane without wi-fi). The catch? While the Premium Plan has fewer ads than the Essential Plan, it's still not totally ad-free.

However you choose to watch the new season -- through Prime Video Channels or through the Paramount+ app, with a bowl of popcorn or a hefty cocktail (preferred) -- one thing's certain: that power vacuum at the Kingstown prison is getting filled, and Jeremy Renner's Mike McLusky may not come out of this one unscathed.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 premieres Sunday, Jan. 15 on Paramount+.

