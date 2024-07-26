How To Watch 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony: Paris Games Start Time

It's time for the 2024 Paris Olympics, y'all! I promise this will be cut and dry without my usual antics! ...Actually, nah, I can't guarantee that. So, let's get right into it!

Where Can I Watch The 2024 Olympics?

Primarily, you can catch this year's Olympic Games on NBC! This includes the NBC network, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com. Trust me, you've got easy options! For my international folks, the official Olympics website has a detailed breakdown for you otherwise! If you're a fan of the Olympics, you're in luck as the Games will be going on from today (June 26) all the way to August 11!

What Time Is The 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony?

The Opening Ceremony will officially begin our Olympic journey at 1:30 PM ET! The official Olympics website also has an adorable infographic slideshow about the history of the Opening Ceremony!

What If I Only Care About A Handful Of Events At The 2024 Paris Olympics?

I've got you covered there, too! The website has a comprehensive (and I do mean comprehensive) schedule all set for you to view and plan accordingly! I've always been a badminton brute myself! Look, it's fun to watch. It's equally fun to play, too! Get some friends together for a fun badminton volley — you don't even need a net!

Is There Anything Else Going On?

Sure! Your life continues, for one! There's only, what, a thousand sports and events being hosted over the next couple of weeks. But, I get it. Sometimes, you want that extra something. Tell you what, if you're a nerd like me, I have just the thing to satisfy you!

The official website actually has a "Play" section where you can indulge in a couple of extracurricular activities! ...No, these aren't, like, elaborate "Olympics-themed" Flash games. (Though now that I say that, I'm sad that isn't a thing.) Instead, you can participate in some fun trivia!

...By yourself! Hey, people love Solitaire. Don't knock a solo experience! If you're really into the Olympics, it's the perfect arena to test your knowledge! Or be terribly embarrassed by how much you think you know and actually don't! Either way, we're in for an eventful Olympics this year!