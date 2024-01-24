Most nights, my drink of choice is red wine. And most nights, I end up with some sort of stain on my shirt. I've lost dozens of crisp white tees, neutral-toned cardigans and even a few pairs of light-washed jeans to a slip or a splash. It's gotten so bad and so consistent that I have to plan my outfit color choices accordingly to camouflage my eventual mess. (By the way, black, navy and reddish-patterned items are excellent at hiding red wine offshoots.)

After years of accepting my fate as a perpetual red wine spiller (despite rave reviews about spill-proof wine glasses), I decided to take action and try out some popular red wine stain remover hacks. The first thing I learned? Time can be either your enemy or your friend.

The key to saving shirts lies in attacking the stain sooner rather than later. The longer you wait, the more difficult it becomes to remove the redness — difficult, though not impossible. After testing out the five most popular DIY tricks and highly rated products on my most recent victim (a cream-colored sweater), I can confidently say that even slept-in red wine stains can be removed.

So, if you're on the edge of mourning your favorite band tee or summer dress, consider giving one of these tried-and-true stain removal hacks a try.

When You've Got a Small Stain: White Vinegar & Club Soda

Accidentally splashed a little red wine on your blouse? No problem. These two kitchen staples are here to save the day. Mix one part white vinegar (a type of vinegar you should keep stocked) with one part club soda (a couple of tablespoons will do), then dip a washcloth into the mixture, and dab and blot at the stain until it fades.

While it definitely took a few minutes of consistent dabbing, this combination worked almost immediately to lift the smaller stains. The larger stains looked promising at first; but after the vinegar-and-soda mixture dried, I still saw a little bit of discoloration. So even though it may not save a shirt from a huge mess, a quick dab of this solution will work wonders on smaller splatters.

When You've Woken Up With a Stain: Hydrogen Peroxide & Dishwashing Soap

So you forgot to attack the stain when it was fresh and fell asleep instead. It happens. But despite what many cleaning gurus would have you believe, hope is not lost. You just need a more-intense cleaning agent. Enter hydrogen peroxide.

Mix one part hydrogen peroxide and one part dishwashing soap in a small bowl. Then, take a dish towel, dip it into the mixture, and cover the stain completely. You'll need to let it sit for at least 30 minutes before you throw it in the wash — but trust me, you'll see the stain begin to lift well before you run a load of laundry.

There's no doubt this method works on stains of all sizes, but hydrogen peroxide can bleach some clothes. I didn't notice any issue with my sweater; but if you're treating a favorite garment, proceed with caution and test it on a small area first.

When You Have No Other Options: Salt & Baking Soda

Wine spills can happen at the most inconvenient of times and places. So, if you're stuck in a bare-bones Airbnb on a weekend getaway, don't panic — just reach for salt and baking soda. You can use either or, but I found a combination of both to be pretty effective.

First, pour a generous amount of salt and baking soda directly onto the stain. It should absorb some of the wine and begin to turn pinkish in color. Let it sit for 10 minutes or longer if you've got the time. Then shake off the mixture and throw it in the wash. While this was absolutely the messiest method I tried, it did get rid of a decent-sized stain. Just make sure you've got a broom handy for all the salt you'll inevitably spill.

When You're Traveling: Wine Remover Sprays

If you're out at a restaurant or stuck on a plane when disaster strikes, it's always useful to have a portable stain remover spray in your bag. I tested the two most highly rated options on Amazon — Wine Away Stain Remover and Château Spill Red Wine Stain Remover — to see if they were worth the hype.

Spoiler alert: They are.

Wine Away Stain Remover Spray

Not a fan of mixing kitchen potions to get rid of your stains? Wine Away Stain Remover Spray will do all the hard work for you — so long as you seriously saturate the stained area. After you've successfully soaked it in spray, wait five minutes and blot the excess liquid away. Technically, you have to run it through your washer and dryer to see results, but I noticed a pretty significant difference after just letting it sit for five minutes.

Of the nearly 8,000 reviews this 4.4-star spray has received on Amazon, most are from people who swear it saved their shirt, couch cushion or handbag from not only red wine but also other hard-to-eliminate stains such as blood and grease. One thing to note: If you're attempting to spray it on a garment you're currently wearing, the manufacturer suggests placing a cloth between the shirt and your skin. Better yet, just remove the shirt before spraying to avoid any irritation.

Wine Away Red Wine Liquid Stain Remover - $12.49 Buy Now

Château Spill Red Wine Stain Remover

This spray suggests doing something that pretty much every other cleaning hack warns against: rubbing the stain away. But what can I say? This rebel worked like a charm — and fast. Within just a few minutes of spraying and rubbing, the stain had already faded. Of course, I still threw it in the wash with some detergent (as directed); but by that time, most of the redness was already gone.

If you're a frequent traveler or just prone to spills, definitely consider adding this 4.6-star-rated spray (with nearly 4,000 reviews) to your packing list. It's compact and easy to use in a pinch, and it even comes in a single-use wipe if you're really tight on space.

Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover for Clothes - $8.73 Buy Now

As it turns out, there are far more ways to save a shirt from red wine stains than I originally thought. While I can't revive the jeans I unsuccessfully tried to clean with dish soap and paper towels, I now feel confident that my closet has a fighting chance against future wine nights.

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.