How to Listen To George Strait's New Album Early

George Strait is one of the greatest country acts of all time. It's a blessing whenever we get another record from the 'All My Exes Live in Texas' singer. Thankfully, we're in luck with a new album available everywhere on September 6th. However, you can hear it early too.

According to Record Store Day, George Strait will allow listening events to take place on Wednesday, September 4th. There, you can hear Cowboys And Dreamers early and with fellow country music lovers. So far, he's already released 3 songs, MIA Down in MIA, The Little Things, and Three Drinks Behind.

Additionally, one of the 13 songs on the album sees George collaborate with country music darling Chris Stapleton. The Tennessee Whiskey crooner teams up with Strait for Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame towards the back half of the album.

All The Record Stores Where You Can Hear George Strait's New Album

For all those looking to hear George Strait's new album early, there's a healthy list of local indie record stores where they'll host a listening party. It's 87 record shops in total from the following locations:

Alabama Anniston Birmingham

Arkansas Fayetteville

California Burbank Napa Novato San Bernadino

Colorado Englewood Grand Junction Littleton

Connecticut Torrington

Florida Dunedin St. Augustine

Georgia Brunswick

Idaho Nampa

Illinois Woodstock

Indiana Evansville Indianapolis Terre Haute Vincennes

Kentucky Bowling Green

Louisiana Mandeville

Maryland Baltimore

Massachusetts Fairhaven

Michigan Chase

Minnesota Buffalo

Mississippi Ocean Springs

Missouri Sedalia

Nebraska Lincoln

New Jersey Belividere Dover Lake Hopatcong Lanoka Harbor

New York Horseheads Syracuse West Babylon

North Carolina Raleigh Wake Forest Wilmington

North Dakota Minot

Ohio Columbus Yellow Springs

Oklahoma Tulsa

Oregon Milwaukie Portland

Pennsylvania Bethlehem Easton Kutztown Lancaster Pittsburgh

South Carolina Spartanburg

South Dakota Rapid City

Tennessee Chattanooga Clarksville Nashville

Texas Abilene Arlington Austin Bryan Carrollton Fort Worth Frisco Houston Huntsville Keller Klein Round Rock San Antonio Spring/The Woodlands

Utah Taylorsville

Washington Edmonds Longview Poulsbo Spokane

West Virgina New Martinsville Shepherdstown

Wisconsin Green Bay Waukesha Waupaca West Bend

Wyoming Casper



Half of these places I haven't even heard of before. Moreover, it's ironic Texas gets a lot of love considering all his exes live there. Regardless, check your local record stores to verify if George Strait's new album is coming to you early!