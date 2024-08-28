How to Listen To George Strait's New Album Early

George Strait is one of the greatest country acts of all time. It's a blessing whenever we get another record from the 'All My Exes Live in Texas' singer. Thankfully, we're in luck with a new album available everywhere on September 6th. However, you can hear it early too.
According to Record Store Day, George Strait will allow listening events to take place on Wednesday, September 4th. There, you can hear Cowboys And Dreamers early and with fellow country music lovers. So far, he's already released 3 songs, MIA Down in MIA, The Little Things, and Three Drinks Behind.
Additionally, one of the 13 songs on the album sees George collaborate with country music darling Chris Stapleton. The Tennessee Whiskey crooner teams up with Strait for Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame towards the back half of the album.
All The Record Stores Where You Can Hear George Strait's New Album
For all those looking to hear George Strait's new album early, there's a healthy list of local indie record stores where they'll host a listening party. It's 87 record shops in total from the following locations:
- Alabama
- Anniston
- Birmingham
- Arkansas
- Fayetteville
- California
- Burbank
- Napa
- Novato
- San Bernadino
- Colorado
- Englewood
- Grand Junction
- Littleton
- Connecticut
- Torrington
- Florida
- Dunedin
- St. Augustine
- Georgia
- Brunswick
- Idaho
- Nampa
- Illinois
- Woodstock
- Indiana
- Evansville
- Indianapolis
- Terre Haute
- Vincennes
- Kentucky
- Bowling Green
- Louisiana
- Mandeville
- Maryland
- Baltimore
- Massachusetts
- Fairhaven
- Michigan
- Chase
- Minnesota
- Buffalo
- Mississippi
- Ocean Springs
- Missouri
- Sedalia
- Nebraska
- Lincoln
- New Jersey
- Belividere
- Dover
- Lake Hopatcong
- Lanoka Harbor
- New York
- Horseheads
- Syracuse
- West Babylon
- North Carolina
- Raleigh
- Wake Forest
- Wilmington
- North Dakota
- Minot
- Ohio
- Columbus
- Yellow Springs
- Oklahoma
- Tulsa
- Oregon
- Milwaukie
- Portland
- Pennsylvania
- Bethlehem
- Easton
- Kutztown
- Lancaster
- Pittsburgh
- South Carolina
- Spartanburg
- South Dakota
- Rapid City
- Tennessee
- Chattanooga
- Clarksville
- Nashville
- Texas
- Abilene
- Arlington
- Austin
- Bryan
- Carrollton
- Fort Worth
- Frisco
- Houston
- Huntsville
- Keller
- Klein
- Round Rock
- San Antonio
- Spring/The Woodlands
- Utah
- Taylorsville
- Washington
- Edmonds
- Longview
- Poulsbo
- Spokane
- West Virgina
- New Martinsville
- Shepherdstown
- Wisconsin
- Green Bay
- Waukesha
- Waupaca
- West Bend
- Wyoming
- Casper
Half of these places I haven't even heard of before. Moreover, it's ironic Texas gets a lot of love considering all his exes live there. Regardless, check your local record stores to verify if George Strait's new album is coming to you early!