How To Get Krispy Kreme's New Holiday Donuts Before They're Gone

You don't have to go all the way to Who-ville to get these special Grinch-themed holiday donuts at Krispy Kreme! You just have to know the right dates to visit your local Krispy Kreme to try these festive donuts from the Merry Grinchmas collection.

Videos by Wide Open Country

In celebration of the holiday season, Krispy Kreme unveiled its new donut collection, featuring Dr. Seuss' beloved character, the Grinch, from How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

When is the Merry Grinchmas collection available?

In packs of a dozen donuts, you can get ahold of the Merry Grinchmas holiday collection from Krispy Kreme starting on November 29 and until December 12. After this date, the popular Day of the Dozens annual event will make a return.

This collection will only be available for a total of 13 days. It'll grant you nearly two weeks to try out these Grinch-inspired donuts.

What is included in the Merry Grinchmas collection?

Inside this exclusive holiday donut collection, you will receive three new donut types. Each new donut type is based on a character from Dr. Seuss's classic Christmas movie. This collection also includes two beloved returning donuts. Here's every donut you'll get in this pack:

Grinch Donut (new): an unglazed donut filled with "coal", which is Cookies & KREME filling. It's also dipped in Grinch green icing with a chocolate icing grin, alongside buttercream hair.

an unglazed donut filled with "coal", which is Cookies & KREME filling. It's also dipped in Grinch green icing with a chocolate icing grin, alongside buttercream hair. Grinchy Claus Donut (new) : an Original Glazed donut dipped in chocolate icing. Also topped with white buttercream, Christmas crispies, and a Grinch piece.

: an Original Glazed donut dipped in chocolate icing. Also topped with white buttercream, Christmas crispies, and a Grinch piece. Cindy-Lou Who Merry Berry Tree Donut (new) : an Original Glazed donut dipped in strawberry-flavored icing. Includes a green buttercream tree festively sprinkled and also topped with a star piece.

: an Original Glazed donut dipped in strawberry-flavored icing. Includes a green buttercream tree festively sprinkled and also topped with a star piece. Santa Belly Doughnut : an unglazed donut filled with white Kreme. It's dipped in red icing, piped with a black chocolate Santa belt, and also topped with a belt buckle.

: an unglazed donut filled with white Kreme. It's dipped in red icing, piped with a black chocolate Santa belt, and also topped with a belt buckle. Holiday Sprinkle Donut: an Original Glazed donut dipped in chocolate icing with festive sprinkles.

According to Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer, "Our Merry Grinchmas doughnuts are guaranteed to make even the Grinchiest Grinch smile."

Where can I buy these holiday Grinch donuts?

The easiest way to purchase the Merry Grinchmas collection is by visiting your local Krispy Kreme store. If there isn't one located near you, don't worry just yet.

For a limited time, you'll also be able to buy a six-pack of Krispy Kreme donuts at select grocery stores. These should feature most of the holiday donuts from the collection. You can easily find a grocery store near you that sells these donuts through Krispy Kreme's website.