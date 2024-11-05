How To Get Free Krispy Kreme Doughnuts On Election Day

One can only suspect that after giving away free doughnuts on October 31, Krispy Kreme was going to give a break to their doughnut-gifting tendencies. Well, we were all wrong! Election day will now be particularly sweet thanks to Krispy Kreme joining with the "Doughmocracy" celebration, handing out free doughnuts for everyone.

"Doughmocracy" was announced on October 30 on Krispy Kreme's website. "Participating in our democracy should be celebrated!" said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer on their website. "So, we're happy to sweeten everyone's day with free Original Glazed doughnuts on Election Day."

So, the question is, how can I get those delicious free doughnuts? It's quite simple actually! The only thing you will need to do is to visit your local participating Krispy Kreme shop and ask for a free doughnut during election day in the U.S.

Limited to one doughnut per guest, you will receive a free Original Glazed without the need to have an "I Voted" sticker. In fact, Krispy Kreme themselves will hand out free "I Voted" stickers, with the free doughnut being handed out without the need to purchase anything else.

Other Freebies And Discounts

Krispy Kreme isn't the only establishment where you can enjoy delicious freebies or discounts by participating in the election day. Uber Eats offers a 25% discount for orders above $25, with a limit of $15 off. Grubhub also offers a multitude of discounts, with participating restaurants such as KFC, Arby's, Little Ceasars, and Wendy's, among others.

If you feel like getting a free milkshake, you can visit Johnny Rockets and receive one for any in-store purchase. You will only need to have an "I Voted" sticker to make it valid. Feel like having some good old arcade fun? Then you can visit Chuck E. Cheese and purchase a 60-minute play pass. You will get another one for free.

Are you late for voting? Then Uber and Lyft offer up to a $10 discount for voters to travel to their polling place. Not only that, but LA City Metro offers free rides on election day. All in all, there is no excuse to not get out and vote for whichever candidate you plan on voting for. Who knows? You might even return home with a full stomach.