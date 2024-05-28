How To Get a Special Free Zach Bryan Album

Itching for more Zach Bryan? Or maybe you want something more than the live album All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster. You might be in luck to get the best of both worlds.

As the 'Something in the Orange' star continues his Quittin Time tour, he's introducing a fascinating concept. He takes to X (formerly known as Twitter) to introduce an extra incentive to come see him perform. "this is the quittin time tour and we're giving physical tickets at the door," he says. "There's a QR code on that ticket; soon, whether you've already attended a show or if you're going to, you can scan that and get a complete live recording of the show you attended besides unreleased tunes."

For anyone skeptical of being scammed, one of the replies should put you at ease. The user shows what happens when you scan the back of your physical ticket.

Can confirm. Just scanned the back of my ticket and was prompted with a sign up. Can't wait to see the best concert of my life again. pic.twitter.com/r75ZTwN8Co — CharlieC (@charlie0824) May 4, 2024

More Music From Zach Bryan is Coming

On top of the local live show album, Bryan is gearing up to release his new album, The Great American Bar Scene. "16 songs and a poem! Proudest I've ever been of a piece of work," he declares.

This comes on the heels of his fantastic new single, "Pink Skies." It's warm and humid, the harmonica buzzes give it the lived in quality that makes the best country music iconic. Tragic or celebratory, you know exactly where he's coming from. Additionally, it's exceptionally tender in its songwriting. You'd think it's a personal record with how intimate the song plays. But Bryan insists on the contrary. "Pink Skies wasn't inspired by my story. Everytime I sing about someone dying people assume it's about my mom, this definitely was not," he expresses. "I just think all the dynamics in families are beautiful and interesting and generationally it's a really cool thing."

His work is so frequent, it's hard not to feel a little spoiled. Whether it be paranoia or plain ol' shock and awe, he assures you it's not too good to be true. "Guys I'm teasing no body, I write and record music reckless and fast, just got the record finished so it'll be dropped on someone's head any day now," he says. "I truly want to just say thank you for being so kind and patient, I'm really freaking grateful lately."