How To Get a Free Miranda Lambert Song

Miranda Lambert appears to be going a more grass roots route in preparation for her new album, 'Postcards From Texas.' First, she teases sending physical postcards with song titles as an interactive teaser for the album. It's a great way to engage the audience in a more active tense than the basic album rollout with your usual Instagram post. Now, she's teasing the album in a much more direct way.

Recently, one of Miranda Lambert's diehard fans takes to social media to share the text she receives. It reads, "Hey Summer! Here's an early preview of a new song from 'Postcards From Texas.' It's called "No Man's Land."

Initially, it seems a bit ridiculous. I mean, this person could easily be lying, a flex to their followers without any confirmation. Conversely, they could be the rare person in Lambert's circle that's lucky to get new music early. However, this isn't just a ruse to get fans jealous or disappointed they can't experience the song too. Rather, you can get yourself an exclusive from Miranda too.

Miranda Lambert Sends Out a Song From Her New Album, 'Postcards From Texas'

Afterwards, Miranda confirms the fan's post to have some validity to it. However, it's not just hers alone. She quote tweets, "A Sunday song surprise. Text 430-300-0144 if you wanna hear."

All we know about the album so far is the release date and who will be on the record. 'Postcards From Texas' releases on September 13th to a grand total of 14 songs. One of which features a duet with country star Parker McCollum titled 'Santa Fe.'

Parker expresses just how much a collaboration with Miranda Lambert means to him on social media as well. He tweets, "Absolutely honored to be a part of this album. Been a huge fan of Miranda since I was just a kid so to have the opportunity to collab with her is truly a dream come true. One of the greatest talents this business has ever seen."