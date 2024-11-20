How To Get A $1 Whopper As Burger King Announces It's Selling 1 Million Of Them

If you're in the mood for a heavily discounted icon of the fast-food burger world, you may be in luck. Burger King is giving away 1 million $1 Whoppers to fans as a way to say thank you. Here is how you can claim your $1 Whopper.

The iconic burger from one of the largest burger chains in the world is simple and effective. It is made up of a flame-grilled patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mayo, and a sesame bun. Sometimes less is more.

Now, you can claim your own $1 Whopper by simply downloading the BK app and heading to the Offers tab. If you're part of the Royal Perks Loyalty Program you should be able to pick your code up there. However, they're only giving 1 million of them away, so get in there fast. Burger King sells an unbelievable 2.1 billion Whoppers a year.

The Big $1 Whopper Giveaway

But why has BK decided to give away this $1 Whopper? This act of unhealthy generosity will surely cost the company.

They have put together this promotion as a thank-you to the many customers who submitted their favorite Whopper customizations. According to Burger King, around 50% of their guests customize their Whoppers. There are over 200,000 possible customizations available.

So, Burger King listened to their fans and opened up a competition to submit a burger. Then, the votes were opened to the public, and the final three have been announced. So far they are the fried pickle burger with creamy pickle ranch, lettuce, fried pickles, bacon, and Swiss cheese. The second is a maple bourbon BBQ burger with maple bourbon BBQ sauce, crispy onions, jalapeños, smoky maple candied bacon, and American cheese. Finally, there is the Mexican street corn burger with creamy street corn spread, lettuce, tomato, crunchy tortilla crisps, and spicy queso. Each sounds equally delicious.

The $1 Whopper promotion came as a thank-you for over a million submissions. Apparently, a lot of people had something to say about how the Whopper could be improved. I know I'll be heading out to try these three finalists regardless of how much my heart struggles afterward.