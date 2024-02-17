Let's be honest — is there any recent kitchen tool as life-changing as an air fryer? They've gone from being a novelty to a must-have for home cooks (for everything from cauliflower to french fries). An air fryer doesn't "fry" at all but instead works like a convection oven. It uses hot air to cook food rather than hot oil, which means you avoid high-fat meals without compromising on flavor.

Once you start using an air fryer often, you might find it becomes more difficult to clean. It's no secret that kitchen gadgets last longer if we take care of them along the way. How can you make sure your beloved air fryer remains in working order for years to come?

Look no further, because our guide is here to help you understand how to clean an air fryer. Not only will you know what items you'll need but also the best methods to use. In addition to step-by-step instructions, we'll provide answers to your burning questions involving air fryers.

Treat your favorite kitchen appliance right and know how to clean an air fryer no matter what recipes you're planning. Those who enjoy the delicious food you make using your air fryer will thank you in the end.

What You'll Need

You'll only need a few items for cleaning an air fryer with several different methods.

Dish soap

Clean sponge

Clean dish towel

Paper towels

Bowl (for soaking as needed)

White vinegar

Baking soda

Lemon juice

Step-By-Step Instructions on How To Clean an Air Fryer

You can depend on these clear and simple steps to best clean your air fryer for a longer life.

Make sure the air fryer is both turned off and unplugged. If you just used it, give it time to completely cool down. First, remove the grate or basket from the air fryer. You can hand-wash these parts using a sponge with hot water and dish soap. If the basket or grate is very grimy, leave it to soak in hot, soapy water for up to a half-hour. Shake off any excess bits of food or grime and proceed by scrubbing the piece(s) with a sponge or dishcloth until any bits are removed. You may notice the point when the "greasy" feeling disappears from the basket, which means mission accomplished. Wipe all of the parts you just washed with paper towels or a clean dish towel. Let them air dry for an extended period. Nothing is more dangerous to an air fryer than excess moisture, so leave it to dry for several hours or overnight. When it comes to the inside of the air fryer, turn it over and get rid of any excess crumbs or food. Wipe the inside of the fryer with a dish towel (or paper towels) and warm water. It may take a few times to wipe out all of the excess oil or grime from inside your air fryer. Don't forget to wipe down the exterior of the air fryer. Debris can get stuck there just as easily. This may mean wiping the exterior down with a damp cloth or a sponge with hot, soapy water. Let the exterior dry completely as well before putting the basket back in.

How Do You Get Baked-in Grease Out of an Air Fryer?

If scrubbing with hot, soapy water isn't doing the trick, you might have baked-in grease stuck in the air fryer. You can add a cup of water and a few drops of dish soap to the air fryer drawer. Then, run it on a high setting for 10-15 minutes. This should help loosen up the grease inside the fryer so you can easily wipe it away for a full-on clean.

Can I Use Baking Soda and Vinegar To Clean My Air Fryer?

Another method for removing grease that won't budge in your air fryer basket involves mixing white vinegar and baking soda. The mixture should look quite thick in texture. Similar to the main method, you'd leave the mix to soak for up to 30 minutes and then scrub clean as before.

Another similar method includes equal parts lemon juice and white vinegar. You can add the lemon juice and vinegar to the inside of the fryer drawer and turn it on for two minutes. This should also help get rid of any nagging odors.

Can You Clean an Air Fryer in the Dishwasher?

Though some air fryers indicate that the parts are dishwasher-safe, it's not a great idea to use a dishwasher. It's easy to wash the parts by hand while avoiding steel scrub brushes or other overly harsh cleaning methods. They eventually strip off the non-stick coating, which doesn't bode well for your favorite air fryer recipes to come.

How Often Should You Clean an Air Fryer?

To keep your air fryer running smoothly, you'll want to clean it after every few uses or weekly. This means cleaning the basket, the exterior and the inside of the air fryer, including the coil. The coil shouldn't be immersed in water but instead wiped with a damp cloth or sponge until the grease is gone.

It's important to recognize how to clean an air fryer, since it's an appliance that runs on heat. An air fryer that is clean inside and out won't ever be in danger of a grease fire. In fact, avoiding danger happens to be the most important reason to keep an air fryer in the best condition possible.