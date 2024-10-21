How Sydney Sweeney Helped Stop A Thief In Her Neighborhood

Sydney Sweeney proved to be a hero to her neighborhood even when she was far from home. The actress was in North Carolina when she received suspicious footage from her doorbell camera on October 14. When viewing the footage, she noticed someone sneaking around her neighborhood in Los Angeles, where she lives.

Through the tip from her home security set up, she helped the LAPD apprehend the burglar, according to TMZ.

Allegedly, the Euphoria actress caught the thief snooping around her premises. Law enforcement told the outlet that the thief had moved on to her neighbor's house, where they stole several goods. Thanks to the tip, they caught and arrested a suspect.

There wasn't only one thief, however. Law enforcement told PEOPLE, "comments of the call stated there were possibly three suspects at the location. Officers requested additional units for a building search and were able to take one suspect into custody without incident."

Thief Foiled Thanks To Sydney Sweeney's Watchful Eye

Identities of the suspect hasn't been released, and it's likely the LAPD are working on apprehending the other burglars.

If it weren't for the installed security footage, then the thief would have gotten away with all the stolen goods. Security and doorbell cameras can help protect those around you as well as your property, proving them invaluable to neighborhoods.

Thankfully Sweeney was able to watch the footage despite filming her new movie, where she's an actress and producer.

The star actress is taking on the role of professional boxer Christy Martin in a biopic. Thanks to "baps in bushes," Sweeney thought to officially release what she's working on through an Instagram post.

This has been a very busy year for Sweeney, having worked on Madame Web, Immaculate, and Eden. And even though she's working on her untitled biopic, she was still able to catch the right footage at the right time and report it ot authorities.

Talk about having a stra neighbor.