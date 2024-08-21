How Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO Began Their Love Story

Jelly Roll's rise to superstardom in country music goes hand in hand with his blossoming relationship with his wife Bunnie XO. You can't tell his story accurately without including her in the picture the whole way.

Last year, Jelly Roll joins Andrew Schulz's Flagrant with Akaash Singhm. Usually, the podcast gets a little, well, flagrant in how they discuss a variety of topics. Conversely, the country heavyweight takes a portion of the show to talk a little bit about how he met the love of his life in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jelly Roll Talks About How He Met His Wife Bunnie XO and Being Her Biggest Fan

Apparently, Bunnie's the one to shoot her shot at Jelly Roll at a very lowkey concert. She pulls out all the moves to win him over. But clearly, he'd already fallen for her by this point. "I got the coolest girl on Earth. We met at a bar dude, like f**king 1972. I'm doing a soft-ticket show on Fremont Street (Las Vegas), nobody's there to see me," Jelly Roll prefaces. "I was just immediately attracted to her. They were just at the bar, and then one night, she shot her shot. She came into the room we were all in and just sat on my lap. And you know, Bunnie's got that g**damn THING on her. Bunnie's got that THING on her."

Then, they knock out some drinks afterwards. Eventually, she makes a further advance on Jelly until he stops it from getting to that point. "And then we ended up at a little bar that night, and had a couple of drinks and she kissed me. We went back to the house and she tried to f**k me. And I was like hold on," Jelly Roll explains.

A real gentleman. That's how you can tell Jelly Roll was immediately smitten. He didn't even hook up on the first night. Ever since, they've been a beautiful love story.