McEntire siblings Alice, Pake, Reba and Susie have a go-to Christian hymn for holidays spent with family, and it became even more special following the 2020 passing of its number one requester: their mother, Jacqueline McEntire.

"When we gather for Thanksgiving and Christmas nowadays, we always at Mama's request, who died last year, we sing 'How Great Thou Art,' which encompasses everything," Susie McEntire-Eaton told Wide Open Country. "He's the creator of the Earth and acknowledging Him that He is so great."

Pake, Reba and Susie performed as The Singing McEntires at a young age before pursuing individual careers. Pake scored consecutive Top 15 country hits in 1986, Reba needs no introduction and Susie maintains a longstanding music ministry.

"How Great Thou Art" dates back to 1885. It's based on a traditional Swedish melody and a poem by Carl Boberg. British missionary Stuart K. Hine added two verses of his own while translating the original lyrics to English.

In popular culture, it's known as the title track of Elvis Presley's 1967 gospel album and a fan favorite by Billy Graham Crusades singers George Beverly Shea and Cliff Barrows. The popular worship song got covered over the years by country artists ranging from Tammy Wynette and Connie Smith to Josh Turner and the duo of Carrie Underwood and Vince Gill.

"How Great Thou Art" Lyrics

O Lord, my God

When I, in awesome wonder

Consider all the worlds Thy hands have made

I see the stars, I hear the rolling thunder

Thy power throughout the universe displayed

Then sings my soul, my Savior God to Thee

How great Thou art, how great Thou art

Then sings my soul, my Savior God to Thee

How great Thou art, how great Thou art

And when I think that God, His Son not sparing

Sent Him to die, I scarce can take it in

That on the cross, my burden gladly bearing

He bled and died to take away my sin

Then sings my soul, my Savior God to Thee

How great Thou art, how great Thou art

Then sings my soul, my Savior God to Thee

How great Thou art, how great Thou art

When Christ shall come, with shout of acclamation

And take me home, what joy shall fill my heart

Then I shall bow, in humble adoration

And then proclaim, my God, how great Thou art

Then sings my soul, my Savior God to Thee

How great Thou art, how great Thou art

Then sings my soul, my Savior God to Thee

How great Thou art, how great Thou art

How great Thou art, how great Thou art

