How Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are Reportedly Trying To Find Their Spark Again

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are resorting to old habits. This is a sign that they're once again looking to keep their spark alive in the bedroom.

The couple met on The Voice in 2015 and got married in 2021. Throughout the years, the couple's 'spark' has waned and lit over time. So much so that people are recognising the signs of them trying to become more attractive for each other.

Insiders confirmed these ideas to Life&Style.

According to the insiders, Stefani is once more picking and prodding herself with cosmetic surgeries and Shelton is shedding the weight that's crept back up again. Apparently glamming up and slimming down make the pair irresistible to each other.

It also means that they may be going through a bit of a rough patch. Most couples do go through times like this and it isn't the end of their relationship at all.

Insiders Confirm Stefani And Shelton Are Returning To Old Habits

A source told Life&Style, "He's vowing to get his bloating under control and she's obviously back to her surgery sprees. It's no secret they've been dealing with pressures in their relationship, but by glamming up and slimming down they believe they can find the spark again. It's always worked for them before."

The source continues, "Gwen got some tweaking done to her face, Botox, fillers, lasers, maybe micro-needling to tighten her neck, and she's got other items on her maintenance list." Note that Gwen hasn't confirmed these procedures.

This not only makes the singer feel pretty and to appease her fans. It's also to put a "sexy fire under Blake" to the point "where he can't keep his hands off her."

Blake's weight has gone up and down over the years, and he's once again trying to fight it. Apparently, he's gained over 30 pounds in the last eight months.

His weight problems has escalated so much so that they're considering entering him into a weight loss facility. "He can get professional help, exercise and understand why he's reaching for the potato chips and beer, and get his weight back down to a healthier place," the insider says.

It's difficult to undergo such transformations under the scrutiny of the public eye and journalists such as myself. I hope them well on their journeys and I hope they can put themselves in the center of their journeys, and not anyone else.