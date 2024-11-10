How A Old Hat Helped Solve a 50 Year Cold Case Murder

On Friday, an 84-year-old man attended court over a murder he committed exactly 50 years ago. And it's all thanks to a hat.

Jon Keith Miller was arrested in Wisconsin after a connection was finally made between him and the murder of 25-year-old Mary K. Schlais in 1974.

The case went cold decades ago, although with modern technology, a preserved piece of evidence, a hat, was reexamined to provide answers after so long.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office partnered with both the Ramapo College in Mahwah, New Jersey, and a team of genetic genealogists. Together, they found DNA evidence of Miller on the all-important hat. On November 7 authorities confronted Miller, who resigned and admitted his old crime.

According to the press conference on Friday, Sheriff Bygd said that the victim's family was relieved to hear justice served for their late loved one.

"I believe it's got to even be a relief for him after 50 years of living with this," the sheriff also speculated.

An Old Murder Come To Light

50 years ago, in 1974, Schlais was found dead in Spring Brook Township, Dunn County at an intersection. According to a witness at the time, she had been hitchhiking from Minneapolis to Chicago for an art show.

Sheriff Bygd said, "In 1974 it wasn't that unusual for somebody to hitchhike their way from Minneapolis to Chicago. But it's stories like this that is the reason we don't let our kids do it anymore."

"This was a very bright young lady who had a very bright future ahead of her, and her life was taken away from her way too young," he continued.

It's still unclear why Miller murdered her, although he has confirmed to have picked her up and murder her. No vehicle nor murder weapon have been found, although they're likely long gone.

Miller remains in custody and is currently awaiting extradition. More news about this case will doubtlessly be shared in the news conference set for November 11. A representative from Ramapo College will be speaking. It's likely more information of how the suspect was identified will be shared.

It's unfortunate that Schlais' killer was able to walk freely for so long and live the prime of his life. But it's better late than never, I suppose.