How A National Anthem Fail Got A Scammer, Who Stole $60 Million, Arrested

Singing a national anthem can be hard whether it's here in the United States or in another country like let's say Indonesia. I've covered a lot of national anthem fails here at Wide Open Country, but this one actually got someone arrested in a big fraud case.

31-year-old Natthamon Khongchak attempted to flee from Thailand to Indonesia. But immigration busted her when they noticed her accent was off. She also failed to sing the country's national anthem on command. It was going so well for Khonchak too. She was posing as a foreign exchange trader trying to get a passport in the country.

The alleged scammer supposedly swindled millions out of her suspected victims in investments, according to US Sun. Khongchak then tried to flee to Indonesia, applying for a passport there that would allow her to travel internationally.

Unfortunately, she couldn't sing the national anthem nor knew the country's constitution. Both are pretty big to her assumed identity. Immigration instantly saw through her ruse. Ultimately, she admitted to entering the country illegally. Further investigation revealed she was a fugitive in Thailand.

National Anthem Fail

Police Lieutenant General Thatchai Pitaneelabut, Assistant Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, said, "The suspect has been arrested for a financial fraud involving stock trading with damages of more than two billion Baht [$60 million]. It has been found that the three suspects fled Thailand through natural channels in the southern region in 2022 before hiding in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

He continued, "Later, she illegally entered Indonesia through Batam Island, which is an island and city in the province of Kepulau Wan Riau...before travelling to Dumai City with other people helping them escape before being arrested in Dumai City, Riau Province, on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia on October 2, 2024."

Authorities also arrested the alleged scammer's mother. Both returned to Thailand after being deported where they entered custody there.

Khonchak shared her side of the story after the national anthem bungle. She said, "It was not my intention to run away. I never thought of that — I surrendered to the police — I want to apologize to everyone for what I have done. I want to apologize for bringing shame on the country."

Prior to becoming a fugitive, she ran a successful YouTube channel sharing tips as a "foreign exchange trader." She used the platform to convince potential victims that she was legitimate. Then she swindled them out of millions. There's around 6,000 victims wanting justice.