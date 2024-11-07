How A Gender Reveal Party Led To A Deadly Wreck

A 23-year-old soldier, driving drunk, rammed into a car after ignoring a stop sign, killing two fiancés in Texas. The soldier was still wearing the blue wristband from the party when he was found.

According to the affidavit, On November 2, Juan Francisco Del Valle Ferrer left a gender reveal party in El Paso. He was able to get behind the wheel and drive away. Around 11:37, he T-boned a black Mercedes. Navy veteran Rick Ballard, 28, was ejected from his seat and his fiancé Dalia Olivas, 28, died from her injuries.

The Mercedes spun out after being struck and hit a light pole, throwing Ballard from his seat. The force was so strong that his leg got ripped from his torso and remained in the car. He died immediately.

First responders rushed Olivas to a hospital, who was suffering from grave injuries. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her wounds despite their efforts.

Officers found Del Valle Ferrer in his car, who allegedly smelled of alcohol. He confessed to having drunk before passing out. Responders rushed him to the hospital and he survived.

Drunk Driving Claims Another Two Victims

Authorities have charged Del Valle Ferrer has been with two counts of intoxicated manslaughter. He is currently in El Paso County Jail on a $520,000 bond.

The death of the young couple has stricken the family with immense grief. Their GoFundMe is full of emotional anguish toward the "reckless" acts of the soldier.

"His death is too soon, and his entire family could use your love and support," Ballard's family wrote. He was "working hard to build a life for himself."

Olivas sister said the victim was "full of life and had a heart of gold."

The couple had plans to move to Florida. The page stated that Ballard has "planted some roots in Florida." The principal of Triumph High School, Francisco Chavez, shared with Fox14 that this would be Olivas' last year teaching there due to their plans to move together to Florida.

Another young couple has paid the price for another's drunk driving. I wish both families the support they need to get through this extremely trying time.