How A Dan + Shay Song Saved Jelly Roll's And Bunnie Xo's Marriage

Music has a powerful effect on us. It can be uplifting, sorrowful, humorous, or just plain fun. For Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie Xo, a song by Dan + Shay actually saved their marriage.

Per tasteofcountry.com, "On her TikTok, Bunnie recently shared throwback video of a special 2022 concert that Jelly played with Dan + Shay. During a performance of their song 'Tequila,' the 'Save Me' star left the stage to find his wife — and they slow-danced to the entire song."

The twosome had been going through a rough patch in their relationship, so the intimate interlude was very healing for them.

We'd love to know more about this romantic, transformative moment for one of our favorite country music couples. Here's what we discovered.

What Was Special About That Song That Brought Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Closer Together?

It's Melancholy And Regretful

Dan + Shay's emotionally potent love songs are among their distinctive artistic trademarks. Two good examples are "From The Ground Up" and "Speechless." However, "Tequila" is a bit different. "It has a twinge of sadness to it: It's about feeling unable to let go of a relationship after it ends," per the outlet.

So it was an ideal choice, considering the state of Jelly Roll's and Bunnie Xo's marriage at that troubled time.

Bunnie Xo Recently Described What That Song Means To Both Of Them

It Was Just A Great Fit, Given The Uneasy State Of Their Relationship Back Then

Bunnie Xo explained, "We split in 2018 ... & met in Colorado to talk & figure out if we were going to make things work, This song was our song for that entire reunion trip. We ended up getting back together & being stronger than ever."

They Both Had Their Issues At That Time

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO had been married for two years in 2018. Neither one of them was in a good place. They were contending with "substance abuse problems." Bunnie Xo was "a sex worker catering to high-end clients." Jelly was trying to get his career off the ground. That's a lot of stuff for any couple to be handling at the same time. Undoubtedly it negatively impacted their marriage.

Jelly Roll's And Bunnie Xo's Lives Have Dramatically Changed For The Better

Their Careers Are Now Soaring

Things certainly have turned around for them! Jelly has become one of the premier names in modern country music. He is also a generous philanthropist. Bunnie Xo is excelling at hosting her podcast, Dumb Blonde. This is a couple on the upswing!

Even now, Bunnie Xo can't say enough about what Dan + Shay's tune means to her and Jelly. It's fantastic that a piece of music can have such a positive and lasting effect.







