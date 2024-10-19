House Explosion Kills Man And 7-Year-Old, Injures Several Others

On Wednesday, October 16, a 30-year-old man and a 7-year-old boy tragically died following a house explosion in Newcastle, England. The tragic event took place during the early hours of the day. Six other people were injured. According to the BBC, the explosion destroyed a total of six apartments.

Initially unidentified by authorities, later reports confirm the identities of the deceased. Archie York, 7, and Jason Laws, a man in his 30s, who was described as the best dad in the world by his brother Joseph, died as a result of the explosion. The body of the boy was the first one to be retrieved by authorities following the incident. Northumbria Police issued a statement on October 16.

"In the coming hours and days, we will continue to piece together what has happened so we can provide answers to the family of the boy who has sadly died and the wider community," reads the statement. "This is an incredibly tragic incident and I would like to thank all partners - including our blue light colleagues from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue and North East Ambulance Service - who alongside ourselves have been met with extremely challenging circumstances."

Lives Taken Away

However, a day later, police posted a second statement. In it, they confirmed that the now-identified Jason Laws was also found dead in the debris. "Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the two people who have tragically lost their lives. Specialist officers are supporting their loved ones and we would urge everyone to respect their privacy at this time."

In both reports, it was confirmed that six other people suffered a degree of injuries. Many more were evacuated after the explosion. Three of the injured people were Archie's parents and his two-month-old brother. All of them were treated in a hospital and released later. Maxine Baxter, Archie's grandmother, set up a GoFundMe campaign for his grandson's funeral expenses.

Archie's aunt, Abbie York, described him as a "loving boy, with a cheeky little grin on his face all of the time." She would later leave a toy outside the home with a note. "This life is so cruel and unfair... your life was snatched away so viciously... our hearts are broken and can never be repaired," reads the note

Labeled as "complex and time-consuming", Northumbria Police continue to investigate the incident.