Hospital Worker Abused 100 Corpses, Killed Two Women, And Got Away With It For 30 Years

David Fuller, a British man, was arrested in 2020 for the murder of two women that happened in 1987. However, further police investigations found out that these murders were the tip of the iceberg, and that Fuller was a macabre man. Turns out that Fuller, a hospital maintenance worker, sexually abused more than 100 different corpses in the hospital's morgue from 2005 until the year of his arrest.

Videos by Wide Open Country

This necrophiliac murderer, who is now behind bars for the rest of his life, murdered Wendy Knell. 25, and Carolina Pierce, 20, in 1987. They were both strangled to death and sexually assaulted. While the gruesome nature of the crimes was stomach-turning, the lack of witnesses and technology limitations allowed Fuller to walk free for more than three decades.

However, forensic technology advancements allowed investigators to solve the cold case, matching Fuller's DNA with that of the killer. While he initially denied knowing the victims, he eventually admitted to murdering both Wendy and Carolina during his trial in 2021. He was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

A Monster In The Morgue

That said, more disturbing evidence was found surrounding David Fuller as police investigated his house and his computer. According to Sky News, authorities found more than 800,000 photos and videos showing Fuller sexually abusing corpses found inside the morgues in Kent and Sussex Hospital and Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Pembury. He worked there as a general maintenance worker and used his swipe card to enter the morgue.

According to reports, he sexually abused the bodies of more than 100 women and girls. Their ages ranged from 9 to 100 years old. He perpetrated the abuses from 2005 to 2020. There was no video surveillance and the corpses's fridges were unlocked, enabling Fuller to commit his heinous crimes.

During Fuller's trial, many relatives of the victims spoke and confronted the man labeled as the "monster in the morgue." The mother of the 9-year-old girl whose body was abused by Fuller delivered a heartbreaking statement.

"I have nothing, no way of closure, how will I make it up to her?" the mother said. "How will I stand by her side now, and how will I nurse that little body that has been ruined and disrespected by that vile man?" According to the woman, this vile episode will haunt her for the rest of her life.

Fuller admitted to sexually abusing 78 women. The Kent and Exxes Serious Crime Directorate managed to identify 101 total victims.