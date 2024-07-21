Horrifying Video Shows Moment Philadelphia Woman Shoots Infant

Recently, a terrifying video surfaces online, revealing a Philadelphia woman shooting a seven month old infant in the leg. Moreover, the one behind the gun mercilessly unloads and yells, 'f—k your baby' at the mother.

The video showcases the events, with the baby boy comfortably lounging in a stroller outside. Then, a woman passes, donning long dreadlocks and gray sweatpants and brandishes a handgun. Afterwards, she fires at the mother and the baby, hitting the small child in the leg. It's unclear if the shooter aims for the baby or the mother. It's also entirely plausible that they do not care who they shoot in the aftermath.

Video Shows Philadelphia Woman Heartlessly Shooting Baby

Shortly after, the mother screams in horror for her baby as the little boy cries in agony. Then, the video shows the woman with the firearm spinning back around. Initially, it seems like they might try again to hurt the family. However, the shooter callously yells 'f—k your baby' and promptly flees the scene. Additionally, reports say the father eventually hits the scene and chases after the attacker who shoots at him as well. The video does not show this though.

When the cops arrive, no one remains at the scene. In a twist, one of the neighbors does right by the parents and takes the baby to the hospital. "We're very lucky that 7-month-old boy is in stable condition," the city's police chief inspector Scott Small reveals.

Later, the police question why the parents did not stay behind at the crime scene to help the authorities. Instead, they find them a few blocks away from where the event transpired. "It took us about an hour to locate the mother and the father, who we have now," Small says.

Only time will tell if the attacker in the video will be brought to justice.