Horrifying Moment A Semi Truck Crashed Into Stopped Traffic And Burst Into Flames

On Sunday, November 3, a semi-truck crashed into numerous vehicles stopped on a Michigan highway and burst into flames. According to the Michigan State Police (MSP), the semi-truck driver didn't see the vehicles and wasn't able to stop on time when the crash took place around 11:40 p.m., according to WLNS. As a result, at least four people died and seventeen more were injured.

The vehicles were moving slowly on the highway after the expressway was shut down due to some construction work. According to the police, DTE Energy and Lansing and Brighton officers were working to string power lines along the highway. The semi-truck then crashed into the jam near the M-52 overpass, hitting 15 vehicles that ended up being hit by the crash itself or affected by the ensuing flames.

"The semi-truck was in the left lane of travel and struck numerous vehicles," the MSP stated. "The impact of the crash caused the semi-truck and numerous vehicles to catch fire,

The Michigan State Police then issued some updates on X regarding the crash. Minutes after 2:00 p.m., they confirmed that four people had died as a result. "Killed in the crash were a 29-year-old male from Carson City who was driving a Ford F-150 pickup," reads the update. "Also killed in the crash were a 20-year-old female, a 43-year-old female, and a 47-year-old male, all from Lansing. The victims were in a Chevy Trax and were related."

People Injured And Structures Damage

As stated above, seventeen other people were injured during the crash. According to MSP, the seventeen drivers were transported to Sparrow and McLaren Hospital in Lansing. The injured include both occupants and drivers of the vehicles involved in the crash.

"The driver of the truck, age and hometown unknown at this time, was taken to University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor for treatment of his injuries," reads the update made by MSP.

The crash also caused structural damage to the overpass where the semi-truck hit the vehicles. This led to an immediate and indefinite closure. "We don't anticipate the roadway being open anytime soon," reads an MSP update. "There's a chance that it will not be open tomorrow, Monday as well." Many