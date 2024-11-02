Horrifying Moment A Firefighter Fell 40 Feet While Battling New York Fire

On Friday, November 1st, an apartment building in Hamilton Heights, New York, caught fire at around 2:30 p.m. Quickly, the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) was able to rescue every single occupant. Unfortunately, one of the 200 firefighters fell 40 feet after accidentally stumbling out of a window.

The fire caused massive property damage to the building and reportedly started on the second floor. It rapidly extended all the way to the sixth floor. A total of 10 different apartments were affected by the flames according to FDNY Chief of Operations, Kevin Woods. Woods talked about the fire in a press conference while also talking about the injured firefighter.

"During the overhaul, [the firefighter] was backing down the stairs and stepped right into a window and then down about 40 feet of a shaft behind the building," Woods said, according to NBC New York. He was complemented by FDNY Commissioner, Robert Tucker. "He received immediate medical care at the bottom of the shaft from the FDNY physicians on the scene and trauma paramedics," said Tucker. "Our rescue medics, rescue firefighters, got to him very quickly."

In Recovery

According to the FDNY, the firefighter is in serious condition, although stable. Fortunately, rescue medics were able to retrieve him from the shaft he fell into. He is receiving medical treatment at Harlem Hospital. "We were blessed today because we had the fire department's physician on scene, as well as the elite rescue medics were at the location," said Michael Fields, Chief of EMS Operations.

Joining the other in their sentiment toward the firefighters and the FDNY, Councilman Shaun Abreu also talked during the same press conference. "My thoughts are with you, my thoughts are with the department," said Abreu. "You run towards fire, you run toward crises and you do that every single day."

Besides the property damage, there were five civilians and three other firefighters who were injured during the fire according to Chief of EMS, Michael Fields. Fortunately, their injuries were minor. During the fire, neighbors joined the firefighters and helped the affected. A total of 40 people are being assisted by a resource center set up to help them find temporary housing.