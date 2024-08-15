Horrified Sanitation Workers Find Dead Newborn Inside Trash Compactor In Texas

Horrified sanitation workers made a grim discovery during a routine day. They found the body of a dead newborn baby inside a Houston trash compactor.

Yeah, sorry for having to ruin your day with horrible news. The sanitation workers were doing their normal rounds in a northwest Houston neighborhood. That's when Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they "discovered what appears to be a deceased newborn male infant amongst the collected trash waste."

As anyone would in that situation, the sanitation workers quickly called the police. The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to "sanitation technicians finding what they believe to be a infant baby in the back of a trash compactor inside the truck." The sanitation workers stopped at the trash compactor to compact the trash they collected. That's when they made the horrifying discovery.

Authorities believe that the newborn was between one and 30 days old. It appeared to be a full-term baby and not a miscarriage. At this time, authorities do not know how the newborn died.

Newborn Dies Launching Investigation

The discovery kickstarted an ongoing extensive investigation. The sheriff said that authorities are already collecting surveillance camera footage as well as reaching out to potential witnesses. They're trying to piece together what happened to the newborn. He said they will be "knocking on probably every door out here until we can hopefully get some leads from that."

They're looking through the trash and at the trash compactor for evidence. Additionally, the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting an autopsy on the newborn to determine the cause of death.