Horrified Mom Details How Toddler Nearly Died After Choking On Toy Battery

When a child starts to get mobile, all of a sudden everything is a hazard. Kids have a terrible tendency to put everything in their mouths, which is how this toddler ended up choking on a battery, severely damaging his throat.

The mother, Katie Woodside, of the hungry little toddler, looked on in horror as her child started choking on the small battery. He had found one of the tiny lithium batteries often used in toys and put it in his mouth. The small metal disk had become lodged in his throat, becoming a choking hazard. However, this is only the beginning of the nightmarish situation that unfolded.

As the battery became wet in young Kieth's throat, a chemical reaction began. The chemical that makes up the power cell of the battery began to react, foaming up and creating a corrosive liquid. This then began to burn through the toddler's throat where the battery was lodged.

The child's parents tried their best to fish the battery from the boy's mouth, but it wasn't possible. He began to turn blue, foaming at the mouth, and spitting blood. They quickly rushed him to the hospital where he was immediately admitted to the emergency room.

For 90 minutes, Kieth was under emergency surgery. Doctors managed to remove the battery, but severe damage had already been done to the toddler, causing serious wounding to his esophagus. He then had to spend the next two weeks in intensive care while he recovered. He is back home now but will suffer lifelong problems from the incident.

Keep Your Toddler Away From The Small Button Battery

In the US alone, 2,500 children a year put these small circular batteries in their ears, up their noses, or swallow them. Toddlers are especially prone to eating the dangerous little batteries as they have just managed to get up and about and love to put everything in their mouths.

It is important to remember this and keep the small battery out of reach of your toddler. Kieth's parents made a decision after their horrible situation. The toddler's dad said "I got rid of all the toys with batteries. We have rechargeable things now. If parents have toys with batteries in them they need to get rid of them. Don't have them. I don't care if it doesn't light up or make a noise, they can make the noise themselves. You don't think it will happen to you and your child. A lot of kids aren't as lucky."

Make sure your toddler is protected and kept away from the small button battery found in so many items. Check their toys and various remotes around the house. Try to replace them with rechargeable or harder-to-swallow batteries instead.