Hooters Closes Down Multiple Restaurants Amid Inflation Crisis — Complete List Of Affected Locations

Hooters is the latest restaurant chain to feel the heavy weight of inflation. Per Nation's Restaurant News, about 40 locations have already been shuttered as the chain cites inflation and customer wariness. The company would release a statement regarding the sudden closures.

"Like many restaurants under pressure from current market conditions, Hooters has made the difficult decision to close a select number of underperforming stores. Ensuring the well-being of our staff is our priority in these rare instances.

"With new Hooters restaurants opening domestically and internationally, new Hooters frozen products launching at grocery stores, and the Hooters footprint expanding into new markets with both company and franchise locations, this brand of 41 years remains highly resilient and relevant. We look forward to continuing to serve our guests at home, on the go and at our restaurants here in the U.S. and around the globe."

To be clear, this isn't a Red Lobster bankruptcy situation. Hooters has simply decided to close a few restaurants to keep itself afloat. As of now, new Hooters locations are being opened on a selective basis. Per NBC, restaurant spending has decreased across four of the past six months for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"Consumers are tightening their belts another notch as they hunt for discounts. And even some essentials are being impacted," said Duleep Rodrigo. Rodrigo is a prominent U.S. consumer and retail sector leader who conducted a study to analyze consumers' spending habits. "We have already seen a few retailers lower prices, as they look to maintain the balance between their margins and demand."

List Of All Affected Hooters Locations