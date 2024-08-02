British Swimmer Honey Osrin Makes Waves At The Olympics With Judging Controversy

Controversies keep rearing their head nearly as often as medal-awarding ceremonies are held at the Paris Olympic Games. This time, it's an issue with a British swimmer named Honey Osrin, who appears to have violated a rule but the alleged flub was apparently not detected or penalized by the judges. And the Olympics roll on!

What Did Honey Osrin Do That Has Caused Controversy?

She Supposedly Did Not Breach The Water When She Should Have

Osrin did well in the women's 200m backstroke semifinal, coming in second, which meant she evidently qualified for the final. But, as the New York Post reported, "Osrin [swam] past the 15-meter mark underwater, which is grounds for disqualification."

The Post explained further: "Swimmers must breach the water before the 15-meter mark at the start of the race and after each turn. A red marker on the lane rope is used to judge the competition."

Fans Voice Concern About The Integrity Of The Race

Some Are Perplexed At The Lack Of A Penalty For This Swimmer

One irked fan commented about Honey Osrin on Reddit, "I can't believe that it's happening on an Olympic semi, at that level you'd expect [an] official to catch up on something a sport commentator watching on a screen or from the stands immediate[e]ly saw."

Another expressed the lenient view that these things happen because the judges are "human" and therefore fallible sometimes. "I think it's just a case of an official missing a call, unfortunate for sure but they are human."

Other onlookers on swimswam.com were a bit harsher in their opinions. "Holy cow. How could it happen? It is in the Olympic semifinals, not a small invitational duel meet," wrote one.

Yet another wrote, "Even as a Brit I've got to say, that's a disgrace. And as much as I want Brits in finals I also want the sport fairly officiated. That should be overturned."

What We Know About Honey Osrin

It Seems Like Swimming Is A Longtime Passion For Her

Per the Team GB web site, "Osrin showed her potential in the pool from an early age, winning two European junior medals in 2019 and has since made the step-up to senior level with aplomb. The South African-born swimmer swapped Cape Town for Plymouth aged 13 in order to further her career, and has gone from strength to strength ever since."