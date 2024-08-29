Homestead Heritage, Organization Tied To Rory Feek, Has A History Of Abuse Allegations

Behind Rory Feek's feud with his daughters lies Homestead Heritage. Feek's oldest daughters are suing the country star. They believe their youngest sister, Indiana, isn't safe with Feek. Heidi alluded to "an organization known for its troubling history of child abuse." Referring, of course, to Homestead Heritage.

According to the official website, Homestead Heritage is an "agrarian- and craft-based intentional Christian community. Its literature stresses simplicity, sustainability, self-sufficiency, cooperation, service, and quality craftsmanship. It also strives to live in peaceful coexistence with the land, other people, and other faiths."

However, beneath the idyllic promises of the organization's mission statement is a series of long-standing abuse allegations. Per the Texas Observer, Homestead Heritage carries a dark, sinister history of alleged child sex abuse. The list of allegations surrounding the community is so extensive, I had a difficult time trying to pinpoint a good place to begin. But we can start with Homestead Heritage member, Bill DeLong.

In June of 2004, DeLong tearfully turned himself in at the McLennan County Sheriff's Office. He admitted he'd sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl multiple times. DeLong told one of his church's elders about the abuse. Rather than notify the police — which he was legally required to do — George Klingensmith decided to pray with DeLong instead. One year later, DeLong spoke to Klingensmith about what he'd done again. At that point, Klingensmith reportedly encouraged DeLong to turn himself in.

Homestead Heritage's History Of Alleged Abuse

Allegedly, Klingensmith's lax treatment of DeLong marked a consistent trend among church elders associated with Homestead Heritage. Joseph Ratliff, another member, was sentenced to 100 years for aggravated sexual assault and indecency with a child. An anonymous former member revealed to the Texas Observer that Ratliff was allowed into the community for seven weeks after admitting his crimes to some of the elders.

"I was told the leadership was trying to get him counseling and help before they turned him in because they didn't want him to go to jail," the former member stated. Truthfully, that Texas Observer article is one of the most disturbing pieces of journalism I've ever read.

Further, you can throw a Google Search Rock in any direction and be met with a fresh wave of allegations surrounding Homestead Heritage. Bound by neutrality, I can't exactly say what I truly feel about the situation. But I can say this: if you're feeling doubtful, please read that Texas Observer article.