‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested For DUI

Zachery Ty Bryan seems to be on a negative roll given his arrests and time spent in jail for the past years. Now, police arrested the Home Improvement star for driving under the influence after they found Bryan asleep in the back seat of his car, according to the arrest documents obtained by TMZ.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Oklahoma police approached Bryan's car at around 6:47 a.m. on Friday, October 25 in Custer County, Colorado. Bryan, who portrayed Brad Taylor in the ABC sitcom, was found in the back of his vehicle's seat, sleeping conformably. While police let him go without any hiccups, they later found Bryan driving the vehicle.

When stopped by police, Bryan confessed to police that he was intoxicated. According to the footage obtained by TMZ, he had been drinking all night. When asked when he stopped drinking the night before, he answered that he believed he hadn't stopped drinking at all.

Bryan, who didn't have a driver's license with him at the time, then proceeded to take field sobriety tests. Shocking no one, he monumentally failed them all. Although he rated his soberness as a 5 on a scale from 0 to 10, he was immediately put under arrest. He refused to take a breathalyzer test too. He was booked in the Custer County Jail a few hours later at around 8:30 a.m.

Troubles With The Law

This is not Bryan's first DUI in 2024. Just months before, he was arrested for a DUI after he was reportedly involved in a crash. He was released later on a $50,000 bail. This arrest took place months after he spent a week in jail after pleading guilty in 2023 to felony assault in the fourth degree, related to a domestic violence incident with an unnamed woman.

"Mr. Bryan decided to accept this resolution and admit that he recklessly caused physical injury to his domestic partner to avoid further trauma to his family so they could move on and heal," said Chris Parosa, Lane County's Chief Deputy District Attorney.

Before, he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor domestic violence charges. He was arrested for allegedly assaulting and strangling his fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright. The arrest happened on October 2022 and he pleaded guilty in February 2021. He was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to attend a violence intervention program.