'Home Improvement' Star Says Reunion Will Never Happen: "I Would Not Want To"

In an age where everything is getting a reunion or reboot, Home Improvement fans are probably wondering if the classic sitcom might get a revival. Unfortunately, all signs point towards no. At least not one with a lot of it's principle cast.

Patricia Richardson cast doubt on the show ever returning for a reunion. The actor explained that too much time has passed since the original. It just wouldn't make sense.

"I would not want to," she said on the Back to the Best Podcast.

"Zach [Ty Bryan] is now a felon. Taran [Noah Smith] hasn't acted since he left the show — he's not an actor anymore. And Jonathan's not really interested in acting," she continued. "He wants to direct and write. And we don't have Wilson. If they do it without Earl [Hindman] and then we only have two kids, if that, it's not gonna be the same show at all."

'Home Improvement' Star Shuts Down Rumors

Richardson explained that it would be very difficult to bring the show back in a form that made sense. "People think we can just magically go right back to who we were 30 years ago and do a show that's 30 years ago and we've all changed quite a bit, I think, since then," she said. "The show, it would just be very weird."

Likewise, the actor is also happy with how the show ended. Richardson wouldn't want to resurrect the show and dampen the legacy that the sitcom created. According to Richardson, it's some times better to just leave things alone.

"I think we did it. We did it well. We quit at the right time before it got really bad," she explains. "And it should just stay like it is and not be a half a— version of it."

However, did anyone give Tim Allen the memo? The actor has occasionally teased on social media that he considered rebooting the franchise for new audiences. But, Richardson said that Allen has yet to reach out to her about any potential reboot. If he did, then we likely know what her answer would be.

"It was so weird. I would hear on Twitter or whatever, I would hear he was coming out publicly and saying this stuff about how everyone was on board to do a Home Improvement reunion, but he never asked me and he never asked Jonathan [Taylor Thomas]," she said.