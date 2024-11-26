'Home Improvement' Star Is Showing Off His Thin New Look After Weight Loss

Richard Karn, star of Home Improvement, took to Fox News Digital to show off and talk about his weight loss journey.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Not too long ago, Richard Karn, 68 was spotted in public with his wife. It looked as though he had got skinnier, and it seems our questions are finally answered. Thankfully, the result of his weight loss is only due to him and his wife going on a diet. Worries averted.

The actor star revealed that he lost 30 pounds, although believed he looked "too thin" and put a little weight back on to reach a weight that works for him. He certainly looks much slimmer, and he seems much happier for his efforts.

Karn explained that it was his wife who got him to partake in a strict diet for 6 weeks. "We did this weight-loss thing where we [ate] four ounces of meat, four ounces of vegetables," he explained, with "no carbs, or not as much carbs."

He said that the strict diet "really helped," and it "realigned" his view on food. "you don't pile your plate as high anymore, because you don't need it. After six weeks, I think your body and your mind realizes that helped."

Karn Explained That Constant Food Services On Set Didn't Help

Richard Karn told the outlet that before he scored the Home Improvement role, he was not eating much at all. "When I was living in New York, I didn't have a lot of money," he recounted, "I was doing theatre for a buck fifty a week, and couldn't eat a lot."

However, things changed when he landed his most iconic role. "When Home Improvement hit, all of a sudden you had food," he said. The sudden abundance and availability of food from set and from events allowed him to eat all he wanted after being deprived for so long.

His eating habits did come to a head, however. "At some point, you kinda have to stop and go 'Oh, I really could eat all of this, but I shouldn't, I can't'," he said. Given his journey, it's not surprising he took advantage of the constant food services.

I'm glad he's at a weight where he's happy.