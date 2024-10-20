Home Depot Will Force Corporate Execs To Work Retail Shifts In Store Several Times A Year

A common complaint every retail worker has is the disparity between executive targets and the reality of delivering them. In an effort to bridge this gap, Home Depot corporate executives must now work on the shop floor.

Bloomberg obtained a memo from the Home Depot CEO that introduces the program, "we need to stay connected to the core of our business so we can truly understand the challenges and opportunities our store associates face every day."

It's likely hoped that this effort will strengthen relations between those in the offices and those in the stores. Home Depot isn't optimistic that they'll earn past the $150 billion threshold that they've hit the past two years. Helping the senior management better understand what goes on in their stores will help set their expectations and plan strategies accordingly.

Home Depot Execs Must Work Four Shifts A Year

Home Depot is now expecting all corporate employees, including those who work from home, to don the uniform and work on the shop floor. One 8-hour shift each financial quarter is all they are required to do.

Every retail worker enjoys the idea of their faceless execs having to suffer through a shift. Not everyone believes this will do anything, however. One comments, "waste of time. I've worked in a company that did this and the 'big shots' didn't help customers at all. They stayed on their cell phones all day because of 'important business matters.'"

It's likely that the office-dwellers won't exactly be proficient in dealing with customers and knowing all the ins-and-outs of working in the store. Them being productive isn't the point, however. Simulating the challenges and obstacles associates face when dealing with the company's customers will help the execs strategize in a more realistic and efficient manner.

They're not on the shop floor to physically help the store associates, they'll be there mostly to better relate to them in their decision-making.

I know personally that working in retail can be frustrating. Unrealistic targets and strategies made me hardly want to bother to hit them at all. Let's hope an increased in understanding and relations will improve the work culture of Home Depot.