Holidays Stressing You Out? Here Are 10 Tips On How To Do Thanksgiving On A Budget

Let's face it, the holidays can be stressful. Especially during times where money is tight. Your heart wants to have an all-out, festive celebration, while your bank account wants you to do the bare minimum. If this is you don't worry. There is no need to break the bank to make your Thanksgiving great. Here are 10 tips on how to do Thanksgiving on a budget that will still leave your family impressed.

1. Make It A Potluck

One way to take a lot of stress off your shoulders is to make your Thanksgiving a potluck. Have everyone who comes be responsible for bringing a dish. Not only will this save you a lot of time and stress, but your bank account will thank you too. Now instead of making 10 meals you can focus on maybe three? This is the simplest and best way to do Thanksgiving on a budget.

2. Shop Early

You would be amazed what some early shopping does. A month or so before Thanksgiving start looking for those non-perishable items that you may want to use. Sounds criminal, but those same items are going to increase in cost the closer it gets to Thanksgiving. There is that whole supply and demand thing we learned about in fourth grade. If you know you love canned corn or need those canned green beans for your casserole go ahead and get them early. Shoot throw in that boxed stuffing while you're at it too. Also, shopping early allows you to space your purchases out so it is not one big lump sum of cash at once.

3. Grab A Free Turkey

If you want to do Thanksgiving on a budget, the turkey is a good place to start. Many grocery stores offer free turkeys as the holiday season approaches. Usually you have to spend a certain amount of money or in other cases you need to buy a ham and they gift the turkey for free. If that is the case, buy the ham and then freeze it. Now you have Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner all set to go.

4. Prioritize What You Like

If you are doing Thanksgiving on a budget you cannot make everything super fancy. So pick the one or two dishes that mean the most to you and pour your heart and soul into those. For all of the rest, be okay with keeping it simple. Simple foods can still look great and taste delicious.

5. Frozen Foods Are Your Friend

Frozen vegetables are so much cheaper than fresh and they can still be delicious. Instead of paying six dollars for that already shucked fresh corn, pay $0.99 for a can of corn. It saves you so much money and frozen vegetables are fresh and delicious too. The same can be said for fruit if you wan to use those in a pie or for desserts.

6. Make Mocktails

I know dry holidays are not for everyone, especially if your holiday parties are known for family drama. However, alcohol is one of the biggest expenses during Thanksgiving and other holidays. So try cutting it out, or at least cutting it back, and making some mocktails instead. Your bank account and liver will thank you.

7. Make Things From Scratch

I know this seems counterproductive but sometimes making things from scratch can be cheaper than buying them pre-made. This is for those speciality items like chicken stock or stuffing cubes. Things that as long as you have the time and the right tools you can easily make in your kitchen. I save so much money by making my own vegetable broth. I just need fresh veggies, water, and a slow cooker.

8. Swap Out Fresh Herbs

I am the first one to reach for fresh herbs. There is something enchanting about them and they add that extra pizazz to a dish. However they also add extra dollars to your bill. If you need to do Thanksgiving on a budget, switch them out for dried herbs. Same flavor but half the cost.

9. Utilize What Is In Your Pantry

Don't be afraid to stray from the norm and utilize what you have. If you don't have green beans for a green bean casserole then don't make it. However, if you check your pantry and notice you have a lot of beans and various canned veggies maybe you can make some sort of salad or vegetable bake with that. Get creative and don't be afraid to step outside of tradition. It may become your family's next favorite recipe.

10. Love Your Leftovers

Loving your leftovers definitely helps make you do Thanksgiving on a budget. Now you didn't spend all of that money on just one meal, but on a week's worth of meals. Try to get creative with how you use them or your family will end up hating turkey. The first day we usually eat it exactly as we did the night before. Then I get creative and use the leftover turkey in a soup, or a turkey wreath. Trick yourself into thinking you are eating different meals just with the same ingredients.