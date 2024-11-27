Holiday Shopping: See Which Stores Are Open And Closed This Thanksgiving

It is inevitable. It is Thanksgiving day and you realize your forgot something. Whether it is an ingredient for dinner that night, or a holiday gift that you just have to get today. Someone, somewhere will need to run out to a store on Thanksgiving. You don't want to waste your time by driving all the way out there and finding out the location is closed. So, here is a comprehensive list of all of the stores that are open and closed on Thanksgiving.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Retail Stores That Are Open On Thanksgiving

Getty Images

Here is a list of all of the retail stores that are open on Thanksgiving day. However, keep in mind that things may be different for you locally. To be sure, call your local stores and confirm.

Ace Hardware - majority of locations will be closed but all stores are independently owned so call to confirm if your local store is open.

Bass Pro Shop - open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Big Lots - open 7 a.m to 9 p.m.

Cabela's- open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CVS- hours vary by location

Dollar General - 7 a.m to 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree - 8 a.m to 9 p.m.

Family Dollar - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Five Below - hours vary by location

Old Navy - open from 3 p.m through Black Friday

Sears - many open at 6 p.m.

Sephora - hours vary by location

Walgreens - hours vary by location

Grocery Stores That Are Open On Thanksgiving

Getty Images

Here is a list of all of the grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving day. However, keep in mind that things may be different for you locally. To be sure, call your local stores and confirm.

Acme - 7 a.m - 4 p.m.

Albertsons - typically 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

C-Town - reduced hours vary by location

Giant Food - 6 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Harris Teeter- reduced hours 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kroger - limited hours 7 a.m to 3 p.m.

Martin's - closing by 3 p.m.

Safeway - hours vary by location

ShopRite - hours vary by location

Stop & Shop - hours vary by location

Wegmans - majority open from 6 a.m until 4 p.m.

Whole Foods - modified hours, varies by location

Retail & Grocery Stores That Are Closed On Thanksgiving

Getty Images

Not all stores are open on Thanksgiving. Here is a list of all of the retail and grocery stores that are CLOSED on Thanksgiving day. However, keep in mind that things may be different for you locally. To be sure, call your local stores and confirm.