Holiday Shopping: See Which Stores Are Open And Closed This Thanksgiving

It is inevitable. It is Thanksgiving day and you realize your forgot something. Whether it is an ingredient for dinner that night, or a holiday gift that you just have to get today. Someone, somewhere will need to run out to a store on Thanksgiving. You don't want to waste your time by driving all the way out there and finding out the location is closed. So, here is a comprehensive list of all of the stores that are open and closed on Thanksgiving.
Retail Stores That Are Open On Thanksgiving
Here is a list of all of the retail stores that are open on Thanksgiving day. However, keep in mind that things may be different for you locally. To be sure, call your local stores and confirm.
- Ace Hardware - majority of locations will be closed but all stores are independently owned so call to confirm if your local store is open.
- Bass Pro Shop - open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Big Lots - open 7 a.m to 9 p.m.
- Cabela's- open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- CVS- hours vary by location
- Dollar General - 7 a.m to 10 p.m.
- Dollar Tree - 8 a.m to 9 p.m.
- Family Dollar - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Five Below - hours vary by location
- Old Navy - open from 3 p.m through Black Friday
- Sears - many open at 6 p.m.
- Sephora - hours vary by location
- Walgreens - hours vary by location
Grocery Stores That Are Open On Thanksgiving
Here is a list of all of the grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving day. However, keep in mind that things may be different for you locally. To be sure, call your local stores and confirm.
- Acme - 7 a.m - 4 p.m.
- Albertsons - typically 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- C-Town - reduced hours vary by location
- Giant Food - 6 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Harris Teeter- reduced hours 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Kroger - limited hours 7 a.m to 3 p.m.
- Martin's - closing by 3 p.m.
- Safeway - hours vary by location
- ShopRite - hours vary by location
- Stop & Shop - hours vary by location
- Wegmans - majority open from 6 a.m until 4 p.m.
- Whole Foods - modified hours, varies by location
Retail & Grocery Stores That Are Closed On Thanksgiving
Not all stores are open on Thanksgiving. Here is a list of all of the retail and grocery stores that are CLOSED on Thanksgiving day. However, keep in mind that things may be different for you locally. To be sure, call your local stores and confirm.
- Aldi
- Barnes & Nobel
- Bath & Body Works
- Belk
- Best Buy
- BJ's Wholesale Club
- Burlington
- Costco
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- Homegoods
- IKEA
- JC Penney
- Kohl's
- Lidl
- Lowe's
- Marshall's
- Nordstrom
- Office Depot
- OfficeMax
- PetCo
- PetSmart
- Publix
- REI
- Sam's Club
- Staples
- Target
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply
- Trader Joe's
- Ulta
- Walmart