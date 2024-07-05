Hoda Kotb Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction On 'Today'

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager always made for a wacky pairing. However, the Today co-stars recently had to navigate an awkward minefield when Kotb suffered a wardrobe malfunction. Feeling patriotic, Kotb wore a bright red dress to celebrate the 4th of July! However, midway through the show, it was clear that her outfit was acting out. Kotb keeps having to adjust her bra, which eventually Hager has no choice but to mention.

"You have too much cleavage," Hager states. Producers even had to stop the segment to tell Kotb to "fix" it. Kotb explained the bra cups were "too big" and the straps were "too small."

"You know when you're like, 'Everything's hanging out. It's not right.' But you know what, I just decided I'm going to do it," Kotb explained. "Have you ever gone to a party and gone, 'It's fine.' And then you spend the whole party pulling and shoving and stuffing? It's not good."

After continually trying and failing to get things together, Hager finally suggests a solution. "You know what you need to do? Next time you just take your bra off," she suggested. "Would you ever just free your boobs?"

To which Kotb laughs off, of course. But the pain continues! "Free your boobs, Hoda! It's time," Hager said. "At this point in your life, when you're almost 60, free your boobs! Let's free them because if you took your bra off then you wouldn't have a problem!"

Who wants to be reminded of their age when they're already on camera, trying to work through a fashion disaster?

Still, the horror persists. After that, Hager says that obviously, Kotb can't strip down on live TV. But she has an alternative in mind!

"You want me to take your bra off for you?" she asks, saying she could "do it real quick and slide it through." Kotb quickly shoots that down, choosing to suffer for the remainder of the show. Sometimes, it's your closest friends who take the most pleasure in your (mild) misfortunes!