Hilary Clinton's New Look At DNC Draws Plenty Of Attention Online

Hilary Clinton recently appeared at the Democratic National Convention to support Kamala Harris. However, her new look drew plenty of attention for both better and worse.

Clinton appeared on top form. She looked to be well for her age and significantly younger. Critics are accusing her of getting plastic surgery and generally just ribbing on her looks.

One wrote, "That wasn't Hillary Clinton. Real Hilary id say is beautiful but has a darkness in her eyes. Someone you don't want to fuck with. And you can feel it when she walks in the room. Immediately you could tell that was not the real Hilary Clinton. Prove me wrong."

Another wrote, Really looks like the old Hilary Clinton! Her flabby creased chin has disappeared, facial features have changed along with her height! Not buying it!! Next?"

Hilary Clinton Draw Reactions

Another wrote, "Is it just me or is Hilary Clinton starting to look more and more like creepy George Soros???"

Yet another wrote, "Hilary Clinton on stage at the DNC looks like an actress doing a SNL skit."

I can't tell if this is a compliment or not, but one wrote, "Hilary Clinton's Botox & fillers look so good!" A mix of both?! Not everyone ragged on Clinton's looks. Several said that the politician looked great. For instance, one wrote, "Hilary Clinton looks good for a 76 year old."

As far as her actually messaging went, Clinton threw her support behind Harris as president. She said that Harris would break through the glass ceiling and become the first female president. She also highlighted her own 2016 campaign bid.

"Together, we've put a lot of cracks in the highest, hardest glass ceiling," Clinton told Democrats.

"Tonight, so close to breaking through once and for all, I want to tell you what I see through all those cracks— and why it matters for each and every one of us," she continued.

"On the other side of that glass ceiling is Kamala Harris taking the oath of office as our 47th president of the United States," she said. "When a barrier falls, it clears the way for all of us.