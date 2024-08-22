High School Teen Dies After Tractor Falls On Him

Race Landon was a 17-year-old teen from Wisconsin with his whole life ahead of him. Per PEOPLE, Landon attempted to use a tractor to pull out a tree that had fallen in his driveway. As Landon began pulling the tree, the front end of the tractor came upward while the rest of the tractor fell backward. This left Landon crushed beneath the tractor, causing injuries that would ultimately end his life.

"The investigating deputies learned that Landon, who lives at the address, had been operating a Ford 8N tractor and it appeared that he had been trying to pull a tree that had fallen into the driveway using a chain connected to both the tree and the rear of the tractor," WiscNews reported.

A family member found Landon in the driveway and called 911. However, when the Grant County Sheriff's Office arrived, Landon was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-Year-Old Dies Tragically After A Tractor Falls On Him

Landon's obituary would highlight the teen's aspiring Army ambitions. "Race was starting his senior year at Cassville High School and recently enlisted in the Army, planning to leave for basic training after high school graduation in May. His dream was to be an Army Ranger. And he was going to continue his education with the aspirations of becoming an attorney," the obituary states.

"In the face of challenges, Race was brave and fiercely independent. He was an old soul and friendly young man. He never met a stranger and could talk for hours about history. Race was very intelligent, with a quirky sense of humor and quick wit. He had a vast and unique array of interests for someone his age including history, music, theater, astronomy, and war strategy. Race's faith was strong, and he was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Burton."

Additionally, Landon's grandfather, Mark, spoke wonderfully of Race in a Facebook post. "Race made us smile all of his wisdom and nerdy comments super smart and talented grandson his dad was so proud of him and his life goals," Mark stated. Hopefully, Race's friends and family will be given the proper space and time to grieve this terrible loss.