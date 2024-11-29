High School Hockey Player Struck By Stray Bullet While Driving Home

On Wednesday, November 27, Colin Brown, 16, a high school student and hockey player died as a result of a stray bullet.

His father was driving him home after a game. All of a sudden, the bullet hit the teen on Interstate 55 in St. Louis, Missouri. First responders transported him to the hospital, but days later, he died of his injuries.

Brown, a CBC High School Junior, was in the vehicle's passenger seat when, at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, he suffered a gunshot. Someone took the shot near Loughborough and Bates, on Interstate 55, according to First Alert 4. He was in critical condition as he entered a local hospital. Four days later, the 16-year-old succumbed to his wounds.

After Brown's death, many were quick to express their condolences for the family and lament his death. "Colin joined our brotherhood this fall, transferring to CBC from his previous high school in O'Fallon, IL," CBC High School wrote in an Instagram post. "He was a talented and dedicated student who was enrolled in Honors courses, and he was a valuable member of our CBC Varsity Hockey team."

The St. Louis Blues, an NHL team, also posted on social media, addressing Brown's passing. "Our hearts are broken after learning of the passing of Colin Brown, a CBC and Affton Americans hockey player that was tragically shot while riding home from his game on Nov. 23," the team wrote on Wednesday. "Our thoughts are with Brown's family, friends and teammates during this time."

Gun Violence

Mitch McCoy, St. Louis Metro Police Department Director of Public Affairs, talked about Colin Brown. McCoy denounced gun violence in the city of St. Louis. This year's statistics show a slight decrease in comparison to 2023. "This type of violence is not going to be tolerated by us," McCoy said. "We want people to feel safe driving on the interstate and the city of St. Louis."

"To have a 16-year-old boy who just left a hockey game get shot is incredibly rare. You don't hear about cases of innocent bystanders being hit by stray bullets here," he continued. "When those acts of violence occur, we will put the entire weight of this police department into finding who did it to make sure they are held accountable."

McCoy revealed that Brown's organs were donated. This is a bit of positive news amid the tragedy that his death represents for the community and his family. "Colin's organs were donated to other patients who were in desperate need," McCoy said. "This donation is an example of the type of young man Colin was and the kind of family he grew up in.

Meanwhile, St. Louis police have not identified or arrested the individual who took the shot in I-50. Police are asking residents for help in the hopes the witnesses will come forward or camera footage will appear.