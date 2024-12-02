High School Hockey Player Collapses On The Ice And Dies During Charity Game

A Long Island teen playing at a charity ice hockey game inexplicably collapsed and later died.

On Saturday, Connor Kasin, a 17-year-old senior at Massapequa High School, collapsed during the intermission around 9 pm, according to News 12 Long Island. It is not known why he collapsed or why he later died.

A Nassau Police report of the incident described civilians rushing to help and perform CPR on Kasin. They said they are still investigating the event, although no criminality is suspected, so no arrests have been made.

Many have expressed their sadness and grief over the sudden loss of the ice hockey player.

Massapequa High School sent a letter to the families of students to make the passing of the student known. "It is heartbreaking to report that Connor did not survive. His passing is devastating to the Massapequa community, and we offer our deepest condolences to Connor's family and friends," the letter said.

Connor Kasin's Sudden Death Shocks Many

Tragically, the charity game was set in honor of another student who died last year in a car crash, Sabrina Navaretta. A foundation in Navaretta's name held the game to drum up scholarship money and offer support for parents who have lost their children.

Navaretta's parents, John and Mara, released a statement commenting on Kasin's passing. According to CBS, they said, "We would like the Kasin family to know our commitment to you. Connor was there to play for Sabrina and our family is here for you. Please take the time to grieve and be kind to yourself as the waves of grief can knock you over. John and I are here for you when you are ready."

Kasin's travel hockey team, Sharks Elite Youth Hockey, posted to Facebook to announce his passing. "It is with a heavy heart the Sharks share the sudden passing of 18U defenseman, Connor Kasin. Please keep the Kasin family in your thoughts and prayers," they wrote.

The New York Islanders also posted to show their sympathy and upset. "The New York Islanders extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and teammates of Connor Kasin, a beloved member of the Massapequa and Long Island hockey community. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."