Hey, 'American Idol,' There's A Grammy Winner Who Really, Really Wants That Vacant Judge Spot

"Yeah, yeah, we get it. Katy Perry is leaving American Idol and y'all can't seem to shut up about it," I hear you say. While it's true we love a good Katy Perry info drop, I think you'll particularly enjoy this one! So, just in case you didn't know, Katy Perry left American Idol. (Had to do it.)

With the judge vacancy in play, many folks have been on fans' shortlist to wear the crown in Perry's absence. One goofball even speculated T-Pain should take up the judge mantle. What a fool! And now that you won't be able to easily see the answer from the front page, it's Meghan Trainor. Meghan Trainor desperately wants to be Perry's American Idol successor.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, Trainor made her ambitions known. "Please. I've been going everywhere, being like, 'Hi, American Idol.' Please. Choose me to be a coach... or judge. I will be the best. [Trainor] will give my whole heart and soul. I promise. Please pick me, choose me, love me. I will do everything."

Seems fairly definitive to me!

"I care so much about new artists, too. Especially shows like that, because I was too afraid to ever audition for that," Trainor continued. "So I try to remind them, no matter what level they're at. If you're on this show and you auditioned, you win, for being brave enough."

Trainor does appear to have the court of public opinion on her side regarding her candidacy. She's no T-Pain (hilariously enough, they recently collaborated on "Been Like This"), but I guess she'll do.

"Thinking... if Katy Perry is leaving American Idol. I think these girls would be a good choice in replacement: Rhianna, JLO, Kylie Minogue, Lady Gaga, Meghan Trainor, Lady Gaga, Shakira, Mariah Carey, Avril Lavigne, Toni Braxton," another X (formerly Twitter) user suggested. Yes, Lady Gaga was listed twice. No, I didn't correct it because that's art, baby.

I fully support the idea of Toni Braxton being the next American Idol judge, though! ...I don't think she'd ever do it, but a man can dream. I'll admit it: Trainor would be an amazing judge. There, you happy?