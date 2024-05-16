Hey Happy Gilmore Shooter McGavin Is Trash-Talking You On The Internet
Hey, Adam Sandler, Shooter McGavin Is Trash-Talking You On The Internet About 'Happy Gilmore 2'

It's official, folks: Netflix confirmed we're getting Happy Gilmore 2! Please don't think about the fact the first movie came out almost 30 years ago! ...I mean it.

Adam Sandler will be reprising his role as the titular Happy Gilmore, but more importantly, it appears as though his old nemesis has reemerged, too.

You darn right. Shooter McGavin is back, y'all! ...Or rather, he never left — he seems to be extremely active on social media.

I have no clue if the actor who portrayed Shooter McGavin, Christopher McDonald, has anything to do with this account. However, whoever is running this account needs all the money. Now. Genuinely, this is incredible marketing for the upcoming film. If I can be transparent, I didn't even know this existed until I started writing about it today. It was a gift for me, and now, it's a gift for you!

Seriously. Universal, cut this person a big check and have them go full force in the months leading up to the movie. Canonically, I would love it if Shooter became an internet troll who never got over his loss in the first film, so he obsesses over Happy on social media. An added layer of genius here is the shattering of the fourth wall. Shooter is talking to Adam Sandler, not "Happy Gilmore." That kind of attention to detail goes a long way!

Fans Are Ready For The Rematch Of A Lifetime Between Shooter McGavin And Happy Gilmore In 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Shooter has fans of the first film eating out of the palm of his hand. You simply can't compare to one of the greatest golfers the world has ever seen. Better than Tiger. Better than all of them.

X (formerly known as Twitter) users don't even have to try too hard to caption Shooter's magnificence. A simple GIF says what it needs to!

People want to work for this brilliant man. Shooter has been in the lab for nearly 30 years, practicing his form, perfecting his craft. What has Adam Sandler been doing?

Tweeting about Mother's Day? Seems like a sign of weakness to me. He's not out on the green! He's not trying. We've got a complacent defending "champion" who's about to get outclassed by the Golf God himself. It won't be a competition. It'll be a massacre.

